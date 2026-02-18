The Independent National Electoral Commission has dismissed claims that results of the February 21, 2026, FCT Area Council elections will be transmitted in real time

INEC explained that its BVAS technology only uploads results after voting, counting and signing by party agents, not as ballots are cast

The commission urged journalists to avoid misrepresentation, warning that inaccurate reporting could cause confusion among the public

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has clarified that results for the Federal Capital Territory Area Council elections scheduled for February 21, 2026, will not be transmitted in real time.

According to PUNCH, the commission described reports suggesting otherwise as inaccurate.

Chairman misquoted during visit

In a statement issued on February 18, INEC’s Chief Press Secretary, Adedayo Oketola, explained that the commission’s chairman, Prof. Joash Amupitan, was misquoted by some media outlets after visiting polling preparation centres in Kuje, Gwagwalada and Bwari Area Councils.

Oketola said, “We wish to clarify that at no point during his engagement with the press did the chairman use the phrase ‘real-time.’ Such a description is a misrepresentation of his technical explanation of the Commission’s processes.”

BVAS transmission protocol

The commission explained that while its electronic system, known as BVAS, is capable of uploading and transmitting results, the process takes place only after voting, counting and signing of results by party agents at polling units. It does not occur simultaneously as votes are cast.

Oketola stressed that the chairman had only reiterated INEC’s existing protocol for electronic result transmission, which has been in operation since 2022.

He stated, “Since 2022, INEC has been transmitting results. We have BVAS, and BVAS is capable of accrediting and also uploading and transmitting the results. So definitely, the results will be transmitted.”

Uploading of form EC8A

The statement further noted that INEC remains committed to electronically uploading scanned polling unit results, known as Form EC8A, to the INEC Result Viewing Portal. However, this upload takes place only after voting, counting and manual signing of results by party agents.

According to the commission, describing the process as “real-time” is inaccurate because it suggests a live feed of votes as they are cast, which is not provided for under the legal and regulatory framework guiding elections.

Call for responsible reporting

Oketola urged journalists to exercise caution when reporting technical details, warning that misrepresentation could cause public confusion.

He said, “Given the sensitive nature of election technology in our current national discourse, we urge our partners in the media to be meticulous in their reportage. Misquoting the chairman on technical procedures can lead to unnecessary public agitation and misinformation.”

INEC reaffirmed its commitment to transparent, technology-driven elections in the FCT and called on media organisations to support professional coverage of the process.

