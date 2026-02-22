President Tinubu praises Nyesom Wike for the APC's council election success in the FCT

Tinubu encourages newly elected officials to honour their mandate as a sacred trust

The President commends INEC and security agencies for the peaceful election conduct

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

FCT, Abuja - President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has commended the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, after the impressive performance of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the council elections.

Tinubu hailed Wike for his remarkable achievements in the nation’s capital.

The President said Wike’s achievement yielded political dividends for the ruling APC in the FCT council election of Saturday, February 21, 2026.

This was contained in a statement issued by the Special Adviser to the President on Information & Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, on Sunday, February 22, 2026.

President Tinubu congratulates the winners in the FCT, Kano, and Rivers States.

Recall that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) also conducted by-elections in the Ahoada East II and Khana II state constituencies of Rivers State, Kano Municipal and Ungogo constituencies in Kano State.

Tinubu urged the winners to serve with dedication and to view the mandate given to them by the people as a sacred trust.

The President also congratulated the APC national leadership, Kano and Rivers leaderships, and all members of the party on the victories at the polls.

According to Tinubu, the successful conduct of the elections further strengthens democratic culture and institutions.

He commended INEC, security agencies, and voters for the peaceful and successful conduct of the elections.

Tinubu called on INEC to continue to improve its efforts to deliver even more exemplary electoral processes.

INEC declares winner in Kwali area council poll

Recall that APC candidate Daniel NuhuFCT. was declared the winner of the Kwali Area Council chairmanship election.

According to INEC, Nuhu polled a total of 17,032 votes in the election.

Nuhu secured his victory in the majority of the wards to defeat his closest rival, Haruna Pai of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), who garnered 8,575 votes in the election, which was held on Saturday, February 21, 2026.

INEC declares winner in Bwari area council

INEC announced the ruling APC and its candidate, Joshua Ishaku, as the winner of the Bwari Area Council chairmanship election in Abuja.

This was announced by the INEC Returning Officer for the Bwari chairmanship election, Mohammed Nurudeen, on Sunday, February 22, 2026.

Nurudeen explained that Ishaku garnered a total of 18,466 votes in the Saturday, February 21, area council election at the Nigerian capital.

Source: Legit.ng