Breaking: PDP Candidate Steps Down for APC, Wike Breaks Silence as FCT Polls Begins Saturday

by  Ezra Ukanwa
  • Julius Adamu, PDP chairmanship candidate in Bwari Area Council, stepped down to support APC’s Joshua Ishaku Musa ahead of the FCT area council elections
  • Adamu announced his decision alongside FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike, urging his supporters to back Musa
  • Wike reaffirmed his commitment to supporting candidates aligned with President Bola Tinubu in the upcoming council elections

FCT, Abuja - Julius Adamu, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chairmanship candidate in Bwari Area Council, has stepped down to support Joshua Ishaku Musa of the All Progressives Congress (APC) ahead of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) area council elections scheduled for Saturday.

In a video shared on X on Wednesday, February 18, Adamu was seen standing beside FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike, while chanting “PDAPC” as he announced his decision.

“I and Joshua, we are brothers; and it would not be nice for two brothers to kill themselves over one reason. As such, I have relinquished my support to Honorable Joshua,” Adamu said. He also urged his supporters to back Musa to become the chairman of Bwari Area Council.

Wike insists on supporting pro-Tinubu candidates

Reacting to the development, Wike reaffirmed his commitment to backing candidates who support President Bola Tinubu in the upcoming council elections, The Cable reported.

Speaking last Saturday in Abuja, the minister said party affiliation would not influence his decision, emphasising that his support would go to candidates aligned with the president.

“We have the FCT area council election coming up on February 21, and I have a duty to support any candidate that supports President Tinubu to win,” Wike said.
“It is also my duty to ensure that any candidate who is not supporting Tinubu does not win in the election, and I owe no apology for my stance,” he added.

Election tensions rise as candidates shift allegiances

Adamu’s unexpected withdrawal has reshaped the dynamics of the Bwari Area Council race, highlighting the growing influence of ministerial endorsements in the FCT polls, Punch reported.

Observers say the move could consolidate support for Musa and significantly impact voter behaviour in the coming election.

The FCT area council elections are now set to be closely watched as candidates jockey for influence amid shifting political alliances.

FCT council poll: Wike mentions candidates he'll support

Previously, Legit.ng reported that the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, said only candidates who support President Bola Tinubu’s vision will get his backing in the FCT area councils’ election.

The minister said he owed no one an apology for supporting Tinubu. Wike made this known on Saturday night, February 14, 2026, during Senator Sandy Onor’s 60th birthday in Abuja.

