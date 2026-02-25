The leading governorship aspirant in Oyo State under the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Ambassador Olufemi Ajadi Oguntoyinbo, has reiterated his intention to contest the 2027 governorship election, affirming his commitment to consolidate on the achievements of Governor Seyi Makinde.

Ajadi restated his ambition on Wednesday during the PDP Egbeda Local Government general party meeting held at the party secretariat, where party leaders, grassroots mobilisers and supporters gathered to deliberate on party unity and preparations ahead of future elections.

Olufemi Ajadi expresses confidence that the PDP will be on the ballot in 2027 Photo Credit: @OlufemiAjadio

Source: Twitter

Speaking with journalists shortly before the commencement of the meeting, Ajadi described himself as a committed grassroots politician and a bona fide member of the PDP from Osengere Ward 8 in Egbeda Local Government Area.

“I have come here today to participate in the Egbeda Local Government PDP general meeting as a loyal member of our great party,” he said. “I am also here to reassure my people of my intention to contest for the governorship position in Oyo State in 2027 so as to continue the good legacy established by Governor Seyi Makinde.”

Confidence in PDP’s Electoral Participation

Reacting to concerns surrounding internal challenges within the PDP at the national level, Ajadi expressed strong confidence that the party would remain a major contender in the 2027 general elections.

“I do not want to say anything negative because I believe the fathers and mothers of democracy in Nigeria will not allow anything that undermines democratic principles,” he stated.

According to him, the PDP remains a foundational pillar of Nigeria’s democratic journey.

“The PDP is central to the democracy we practise today. I am very sure that PDP will be on the ballot in 2027. Nigerians asked for democracy, not a return to military rule. Therefore, a one-party system is not an option for our country,” Ajadi added.

He also emphasised the need to safeguard democratic institutions, particularly the judiciary, stressing that Nigeria’s democracy must continue to operate within the principles of fairness, justice and the rule of law.

“By the grace of God, Nigerians will decide their future through democratic means, and I am confident that PDP will reclaim leadership in 2027,” he said.

Call for Unity, Prayers and National Renewal

The governorship aspirant used the occasion to call for national unity, urging Nigerians across religious and ethnic divides to embrace peace and collective responsibility, especially during the spiritual seasons of Ramadan and Lent.

“The prayers we are offering during Ramadan and Lent should be for peace, unity and positive change in our nation,” Ajadi said. “Muslims, Christians and all Nigerians must remain steadfast in faith and love for one another. Together, we can change the narrative of our country come 2027.”

Party Leaders Rally Support

The meeting attracted prominent PDP stakeholders and political leaders from across Egbeda Local Government Area, reflecting growing grassroots mobilisation ahead of the electoral cycle.

Among dignitaries present were Deputy Leader of the Oyo State House of Assembly, Hon. Sunkanmi Babalola; Chairman of Egbeda Local Government Council, Hon. Oyedele Sanda; Egbeda PDP Chairman, Chairman Ebenezer Olawale Alawe; and Vice Chairman of Egbeda Local Government Council, Hon. Ibrahim Oladebo, popularly known as Simple.

Other party stalwarts in attendance included Leader Busari Olayemi, Elder Caleb Oyelese, Leader Liadi Busari, Mrs. Jumoke Lawal, widely known as Iya Pineapple, and Hon. Lukmon Akinpelu, alongside several ward executives and grassroots mobilisers.

Party leaders at the meeting emphasised unity within the PDP structure, noting that sustained grassroots participation remains critical to maintaining the party’s strength in Oyo State politics.

Strengthening Grassroots Politics

Political observers at the gathering noted that Ajadi’s continued engagement with party members at the local government level underscores a strategic grassroots approach aimed at strengthening party structures ahead of the 2027 electoral cycle.

With political consultations intensifying across local governments, analysts believe early mobilisation efforts by aspirants could shape the internal dynamics of the PDP primaries in Oyo State.

As preparations for the 2027 elections gradually gather momentum, Ajadi’s consistent reaffirmation of his ambition signals increasing political activities in the state, setting the stage for what promises to be a competitive governorship contest.

Source: Legit.ng