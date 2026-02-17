Dr Chima Amadi has warned against electoral manipulation ahead of Imo's 2027 governorship election

The APP governorship aspirant urged grassroots mobilisation, emphasising the importance of every vote in restoring democratic confidence

Amadi also sent a key message to INEC, just as he addressed a major allegation against the ruling APC

Owerri, Imo state - Dr Chima Amadi, Imo state governorship hopeful in the forthcoming 2027 election, has warned against any alleged plot to manipulate the electoral process, insisting that the will of the people must prevail at the polls.

Legit.ng gathers that Amadi gave the warning, Tuesday, February 17, in Owerri, Imo state capital, during the inauguration of an enlarged version of his structure, The Mazi Organization (TMO) comprising the Board of Trustees, Central Working Committee, and Local Government Area Working Committees, at a ceremony that drew participants from the 305 wards across the 27 local government areas of the state.

Imo 2027: Amadi moves for grassroots mobilisation

Addressing the gathering, the development advocate and humanitarian charged members of the newly inaugurated structure to see themselves as ambassadors of the movement and to intensify grassroots mobilisation ahead of 2027.

“This movement is not about one individual; it is about restoring confidence in governance and ensuring that the people’s votes truly count. Every ward, every community, and every polling unit matters,” Amadi declared.

“Your responsibility is to ensure that our message permeates every corner of this state. Mobilise peacefully, engage responsibly and let the people understand that their power lies in their votes,” he said.

Imo 2027: Amadi reacts to allegations against APC

The Ngor Okpala-born business mogul dismissed insinuations circulating in some quarters about an alleged plot by the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to rig the 2027 governorship election, warning that any attempt to undermine the democratic process could provoke public outrage.

“Democracy thrives on credibility. Any attempt to subvert the electoral process will not only undermine institutions but may also provoke unnecessary tension. We must avoid actions that could push citizens toward mass reaction,” he cautioned.

Imo 2027: Amadi sends message to INEC

Dr Amadi also called on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to live up to public expectations by ensuring a free, fair, and transparent election in 2027.

“INEC must rise to the occasion. Resist any form of pressure. I urge the umpire to remain impartial, transparent and courageous. The integrity of 2027 will define public confidence in our democracy for years to come,” he stated.

Reaffirming his political alignment, Amadi urged supporters and the wider public to join the Action Peoples Party (APP), which he described as the platform through which his governorship ambition would be realised.

“The Action Peoples Party represents a credible alternative. It offers us a vehicle to rebuild, reform, and reposition our state. I call on well-meaning citizens to join us in this journey,” he said.

The highlight of the event was the formal inauguration of the TMO executives across its various tiers. The newly sworn-in leaders pledged their commitment to the ideals of the movement and vowed to work tirelessly to expand its reach.

Speaking on behalf of the executives, a representative, the Director General, Chief Henry Onwukwe, assured members that the structure would prioritise grassroots engagement, voter education, and disciplined mobilisation.

INEC proposes N873.78bn to conduct 2027 elections

In a related development, INEC has proposed a total budget of N873.78 billion for the conduct of the 2027 general elections.

It was gathered that the budget has substantial allocations to election operations, technology, and capital expenditure.

The INEC Chairman, Prof. Joash Amupitan, said preparations for the 2027 general elections had already commenced in line with statutory requirements mandating that election funding be appropriated at least 360 days before the date fixed for the exercise.

