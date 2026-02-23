A leading governorship aspirant of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Oyo State, Olufemi Ajadi, has reaffirmed his commitment to sustain and expand the developmental strides of Governor Seyi Makinde if elected in 2027, saying his ambition is anchored on continuity, party loyalty and grassroots inclusion.

Ajadi restated his position during a strategic meeting with local government chairmen under the aegis of the Association of Local Governments of Nigeria (ALGON), Oyo State chapter, held in Ibadan.

Olufemi Ajadi meets Oyo local government chairmen Photo Credit: @OlufemiAjadio

Source: Twitter

“I would have visited the chairmen long ago, but God has given today as the appointed time,” Ajadi said. “I have come to inform this house that the good work of Governor Seyi Makinde must continue beyond 2027. By the grace of God and with the support of all PDP members and the good people of Oyo State, I will be the next governor.”

The governorship hopeful, who hails from Osengere in Egbeda Local Government Area, introduced himself to the council bosses as a grassroots politician and entrepreneur with deep roots in the state.

“I am from Oja’gbo, Osengere, Awaye Ward 8 in Egbeda Local Government. I am one of you. I understand the local government system and its importance in delivering democratic dividends to our people,” he said.

Ajadi highlighted his business background, noting that he has built a diversified enterprise anchored by Bullion Go-Neat Global Limited, with interests spanning entertainment, sports promotion, real estate, hospitality, manufacturing, marketing and international trade.

“Our ventures, including Bullion Records and Bullionmonie, are structured not just for profit but to create jobs and stimulate economic growth locally, nationally and internationally,” he added.

He also acknowledged his family background, describing himself as the son of a renowned businessman, Chief Bode Amoo, and reiterated that his governorship ambition predates the meeting with the council chairmen.

“I have been in this race for over 15 years. I once aspired to be President under the platform of the New Nigeria People’s Party. My aspiration today is driven by experience, loyalty and a genuine desire to serve Oyo State,” Ajadi said.

Earlier, the Executive Chairman of Egbeda Local Government and Chairman of ALGON in Oyo State, Sikiru Sanda, welcomed Ajadi and his entourage, describing him as a “lucky aspirant” to have secured an audience with all the local government chairmen.

“You should see yourself as a fortunate aspirant,” Sanda said. “If I wanted, I could gather councillors from different local governments and present them as chairmen, but I won’t do that. You have shown loyalty to the PDP and to Governor Seyi Makinde. That is why we are here.”

Sanda emphasized that the meeting had the knowledge and consent of Governor Makinde, stressing that party discipline and unity remain paramount.

“If His Excellency had not approved this engagement, we would not have met with you. We are seeing you with the consent of the governor,” he stated.

The ALGON chairman noted that many of the local government areas have their own governorship aspirants, but described Ajadi’s visit as significant, particularly because he is from Egbeda Local Government.

“As you have come from Egbeda, it is a plus for you. Having a gubernatorial aspirant from my local government visit the council chairmen before others is noteworthy. Most of us have been expecting you for a long time,” Sanda said.

He added that although Ajadi’s visit came later than some political consultations with other stakeholders, the timing might be divinely orchestrated.

“Your coming at this time is godly. God knows the right time for everything. On behalf of all the chairmen, I pray that this relationship will lead to a successful outcome,” he said.

Political observers say the meeting signals intensified consultations ahead of the 2027 governorship race in Oyo State, with aspirants seeking to consolidate grassroots structures and secure the backing of key party stakeholders.

With local government chairmen widely regarded as critical mobilisers at the grassroots level, Ajadi’s outreach to ALGON may shape early alignments within the PDP as political permutations for 2027 gradually unfold.

Source: Legit.ng