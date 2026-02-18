President Bola Tinubu has signed the Electoral Act 2026 (Amendment) Bill into law, marking a significant step in Nigeria’s electoral reforms

The new law introduces safeguards to ensure manual results remain the primary source of collation if electronic transmission fails

Tinubu commends the National Assembly for managing the legislative process without confusion and stresses confidence in Nigeria’s democratic system

President Bola Tinubu has praised the National Assembly for passing the Electoral Act 2026 (Amendment) Bill, which he signed into law on Wednesday at the Presidential Villa.

The signing ceremony was attended by senior government officials, including Senate President Godswill Akpabio, Speaker of the House of Representatives Tajudeen Abbas, and the Chief of Staff to the President, Femi Gbajabiamila.

According to Dailytrust, other lawmakers present included Senate Leader Opeyemi Bamidele and Deputy Speaker Benjamin Kalu.

Tinubu highlights importance of democracy

Speaking after giving assent to the law, President Tinubu stressed that democracy thrives on strong discussions aimed at national development and stability. He said:

“I followed keenly what you were doing; the essence of Democracy is to have very solid brainstorming discussions committed to national development and nation-building, stability of the nation. It’s not as important as the history aspects of this. What is crucial is the fact that you managed the process to the extent there will be no confusion, no disenfranchisement of Nigerians, and that we are all going to see Democracy flourish.”

The president emphasised that confidence in the electoral system is vital, noting that while technology plays a role, the human element remains central in finalising election results.

Manual voting and transmission safeguards

Tinubu pointed out that Nigeria’s voting process remains largely manual, with ballot papers issued, thumbprinted, and counted by hand. He explained that accuracy in recording results on Form EC8A is essential, and that manual transmission safeguards are necessary to avoid glitches or interference.

He added:

“It’s just the arithmetic accuracy that is to enter into Form EC8A. It’s the manual, essentially. The transmission of that manual result is what we’re looking at. And we need to avoid glitches — I’m glad you did — interference, unnecessary hacking in this age of computer inquisitiveness.”

Key provisions in electoral act 2026 amendment

The newly signed amendment introduces a crucial safeguard for election result transmission. Clause 60(3) of the bill states that presiding officers must electronically transmit results from polling units to the IREV portal after completing and signing Form EC8A.

However, if electronic transmission fails due to communication challenges, the manually completed Form EC8A will serve as the primary source for collation and declaration of results.

Outlook for Nigeria’s democracy

President Tinubu concluded by expressing optimism about Nigeria’s democratic journey, saying the country will continue to nurture its democracy for prosperity and stability.

This amendment is expected to strengthen confidence in Nigeria’s electoral process by ensuring that manual records remain a reliable fallback in the event of technical disruptions.

