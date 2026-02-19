A political stakeholder from the southeast, Dumebi Ifeanyichukwu, has commented on the new electoral act amendments

Ifeanyichukwu assured President Bola Tinubu of his support, just as he also disclosed the position of Imo residents on the matter

The businessman also commented on the political statement recently made by nightlife entrepreneur Pascal Okechukwu, popularly known as Cubana ChiefPriest

Imo - Businessman and political stakeholder, Dumebi Ifeanyichukwu, has declared support for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu over the proposed amendment to the Electoral Act.

Dumebi Ifeanyichukwu, according to a statement made available to Legit.ng, described the reform effort as a necessary step toward strengthening Nigeria’s democratic framework ahead of future elections.

Imo state political stakeholder, Dumebi Ifeanyichukwu, backs President Tinubu on the electoral act amendment.

The Imo state politician spoke on Thursday, February 19, during a media interaction.

Electoral reform: Imo residents support Tinubu's approach

Ifeanyichukwu said many residents and political actors in Imo state believe the president’s approach to electoral reform is aimed at improving governance and restoring public confidence in the electoral process.

“We want the President to know that Imo people are fully behind him,” he said.

“The ongoing conversation around the Electoral Act should not be reduced to politics alone. What matters is building a stronger and more credible democratic system.”

Legit.ng notes that the comments come amid heightened national debate over proposed changes to the Electoral Act.

While supporters of the bill argued that adjustments are needed to address operational gaps identified during previous election cycles, critics raised concerns about transparency and potential political implications.

Ifeanyichukwu speaks on Cubana ChiefPriest's comment

Ifeanyi also referenced the position taken by nightlife entrepreneur and social commentator Pascal Okechukwu, popularly known as Cubana ChiefPriest, who recently weighed in on political discussions surrounding electoral reforms. According to him, the involvement of young influencers in governance conversations reflects growing civic engagement.

“Voices like ChiefPriest’s show that Nigerians, especially young people, are becoming more interested in policies that shape the country’s future,” he said.

“We should encourage constructive dialogue instead of division.”

He urged lawmakers at the National Assembly to ensure that any amendment to the Electoral Act prioritises national stability, inclusiveness, and fairness.

"The President's ultimate Goal is to improve the Electoral System in Nigeria, and he is on the right track. I recall protests were held about a week or two ago calling for approval of E-transmission of Results, which has been done."

"So it's very clear that President Tinubu is a leader that listens and has the best interest of all Nigerians at Heart."

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu signed The Final amendments of the 2022 Electoral Act Bill into law at the state House, Abuja on Wednesday, February 18.

Electoral Act: Tinubu praises National Assembly

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that President praised the National Assembly for passing the Electoral Act 2026 (Amendment) Bill, which he signed into law on Wednesday, February 18, at the Presidential Villa.

The signing ceremony was attended by senior government officials, including Senate President Godswill Akpabio, Speaker of the House of Representatives Tajudeen Abbas, and the Chief of Staff to the President, Femi Gbajabiamila.

Speaking after giving assent to the law, President Tinubu stressed that democracy thrives on strong discussions aimed at national development and stability.

