Germany's Federal Foreign Office published a master list of countries whose citizens can visit without a visa for up to 90 days

The 62 eligible countries include the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, Japan, South Korea, Brazil and Mauritius

Visa-free entry covers tourism, family visits and business trips but does not permit employment in Germany

Berlin, Germany - Germany has named 62 countries outside the European Union (EU) and Schengen zone whose nationals can enter the country without a visa for short-term stays in 2026.

The Federal Foreign Office published the information through a 190-country reference list on its official website, detailing, on a passport-by-passport basis, which nationalities require a visa and which do not for stays of up to 90 days within nearly 26 weeks.

Germany releases 2026 list of 62 visa-free countries for short-term travel. Photo credit: @PKXAirport

Source: Twitter

Which countries are visa-free?

According to Gulf News, the 62 eligible nations span North America, East Asia, Latin America, the Western Balkans, the Pacific and a handful of island states. They include Albania, Andorra, Antigua and Barbuda, Argentina, Australia, the Bahamas, Barbados, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Brazil, Brunei, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Dominica, El Salvador, Georgia, Grenada, Guatemala, Honduras, Hong Kong, Israel, Japan, Kiribati, Kosovo, Macao, Malaysia, the Marshall Islands, Mauritius, Mexico, Micronesia, Moldova, Monaco, Montenegro, New Zealand and North Macedonia.

The remaining countries on the list are Nicaragua, Palau, Panama, Paraguay, Peru, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Samoa, San Marino, Serbia, Seychelles, Singapore, Solomon Islands, South Korea, Taiwan, Timor-Leste, Tonga, Trinidad and Tobago, Tuvalu, Ukraine, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), the United States of America, Uruguay, Vanuatu, Vatican City and Venezuela.

EU, EEA and Swiss citizens fall outside this framework entirely, as they benefit from freedom of movement rights that operate independently of the visa exemption list.

The German Federal Foreign Office publishes a list of countries whose citizens are eligible to enter the country without a visa in 2026. Image credit: Muhammed Abdullah Kurtar/FADEL SENNA

Source: Getty Images

What does visa-free access allow?

Nationals of the listed countries may enter Germany for tourism, family visits and business purposes without obtaining a visa in advance. The exemption does not, however, extend to employment, and travellers are capped at 90 days on German soil within any given 180-day window.

A smaller group of countries within the list enjoy an added benefit. Citizens of Australia, Canada, Japan, South Korea, New Zealand, the United Kingdom and the United States may not only arrive without a visa but are also permitted to apply for a German residence permit from within the country after arrival, rather than having to seek one before travelling.

For nationals of countries not featured on the exemption list, including most African nations, a Schengen visa remains a prerequisite before entering Germany.

The 62 countries eligible for visa-free entry to Germany in 2026

Albania Andorra Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Australia Bahamas Barbados Bosnia and Herzegovina Brazil Brunei Canada Chile Colombia Costa Rica Dominica El Salvador Georgia Grenada Guatemala Holy See (Vatican City) Honduras Israel Japan Kiribati Kosovo Macao (SAR passport holders) Malaysia Marshall Islands Mauritius Mexico Micronesia Moldova Monaco Montenegro New Zealand Nicaragua North Macedonia Palau Panama Paraguay Peru Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Samoa San Marino Serbia Seychelles Singapore Solomon Islands South Korea Taiwan (passport holders meeting EU requirements) Timor-Leste Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tuvalu Ukraine United Arab Emirates United Kingdom United States Uruguay Venezuela

Read more on visa application

Japan releases list of visa-free entry countries

Previously, Legit.ng reported that Japan released a list of 74 countries allowed entry without a visa.

Permitted stay durations varied by nationality, with travellers allowed 15, 30, or 90 days depending on their country of origin.

Source: Legit.ng