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Germany Unveils Full List of 62 Countries That Can Enter Visa-Free in 2026
Europe

Germany Unveils Full List of 62 Countries That Can Enter Visa-Free in 2026

by  Ridwan Adeola Yusuf
3 min read
  • Germany's Federal Foreign Office published a master list of countries whose citizens can visit without a visa for up to 90 days
  • The 62 eligible countries include the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, Japan, South Korea, Brazil and Mauritius
  • Visa-free entry covers tourism, family visits and business trips but does not permit employment in Germany

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Berlin, Germany - Germany has named 62 countries outside the European Union (EU) and Schengen zone whose nationals can enter the country without a visa for short-term stays in 2026.

The Federal Foreign Office published the information through a 190-country reference list on its official website, detailing, on a passport-by-passport basis, which nationalities require a visa and which do not for stays of up to 90 days within nearly 26 weeks.

Germany has confirmed 62 non-EU and non-Schengen countries whose citizens can enter visa-free in 2026 for short stays of up to 90 days, according to the Federal Foreign Office.
Germany releases 2026 list of 62 visa-free countries for short-term travel. Photo credit: @PKXAirport
Source: Twitter

Which countries are visa-free?

According to Gulf News, the 62 eligible nations span North America, East Asia, Latin America, the Western Balkans, the Pacific and a handful of island states. They include Albania, Andorra, Antigua and Barbuda, Argentina, Australia, the Bahamas, Barbados, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Brazil, Brunei, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Dominica, El Salvador, Georgia, Grenada, Guatemala, Honduras, Hong Kong, Israel, Japan, Kiribati, Kosovo, Macao, Malaysia, the Marshall Islands, Mauritius, Mexico, Micronesia, Moldova, Monaco, Montenegro, New Zealand and North Macedonia.

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The remaining countries on the list are Nicaragua, Palau, Panama, Paraguay, Peru, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Samoa, San Marino, Serbia, Seychelles, Singapore, Solomon Islands, South Korea, Taiwan, Timor-Leste, Tonga, Trinidad and Tobago, Tuvalu, Ukraine, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), the United States of America, Uruguay, Vanuatu, Vatican City and Venezuela.

EU, EEA and Swiss citizens fall outside this framework entirely, as they benefit from freedom of movement rights that operate independently of the visa exemption list.

The German Federal Foreign Office has published the official list of countries whose citizens can enter Germany visa-free in 2026.
The German Federal Foreign Office publishes a list of countries whose citizens are eligible to enter the country without a visa in 2026. Image credit: Muhammed Abdullah Kurtar/FADEL SENNA
Source: Getty Images

What does visa-free access allow?

Nationals of the listed countries may enter Germany for tourism, family visits and business purposes without obtaining a visa in advance. The exemption does not, however, extend to employment, and travellers are capped at 90 days on German soil within any given 180-day window.

A smaller group of countries within the list enjoy an added benefit. Citizens of Australia, Canada, Japan, South Korea, New Zealand, the United Kingdom and the United States may not only arrive without a visa but are also permitted to apply for a German residence permit from within the country after arrival, rather than having to seek one before travelling.

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For nationals of countries not featured on the exemption list, including most African nations, a Schengen visa remains a prerequisite before entering Germany.

The 62 countries eligible for visa-free entry to Germany in 2026

  1. Albania
  2. Andorra
  3. Antigua and Barbuda
  4. Argentina
  5. Australia
  6. Bahamas
  7. Barbados
  8. Bosnia and Herzegovina
  9. Brazil
  10. Brunei
  11. Canada
  12. Chile
  13. Colombia
  14. Costa Rica
  15. Dominica
  16. El Salvador
  17. Georgia
  18. Grenada
  19. Guatemala
  20. Holy See (Vatican City)
  21. Honduras
  22. Israel
  23. Japan
  24. Kiribati
  25. Kosovo
  26. Macao (SAR passport holders)
  27. Malaysia
  28. Marshall Islands
  29. Mauritius
  30. Mexico
  31. Micronesia
  32. Moldova
  33. Monaco
  34. Montenegro
  35. New Zealand
  36. Nicaragua
  37. North Macedonia
  38. Palau
  39. Panama
  40. Paraguay
  41. Peru
  42. Saint Kitts and Nevis
  43. Saint Lucia
  44. Saint Vincent and the Grenadines
  45. Samoa
  46. San Marino
  47. Serbia
  48. Seychelles
  49. Singapore
  50. Solomon Islands
  51. South Korea
  52. Taiwan (passport holders meeting EU requirements)
  53. Timor-Leste
  54. Tonga
  55. Trinidad and Tobago
  56. Tuvalu
  57. Ukraine
  58. United Arab Emirates
  59. United Kingdom
  60. United States
  61. Uruguay
  62. Venezuela

Read more on visa application

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Saudi Arabia releases official list of 40 European countries eligible for eVisa in 2026

Japan releases list of visa-free entry countries

Previously, Legit.ng reported that Japan released a list of 74 countries allowed entry without a visa.

Permitted stay durations varied by nationality, with travellers allowed 15, 30, or 90 days depending on their country of origin.

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Ridwan Adeola Yusuf avatar

Ridwan Adeola Yusuf (Current Affairs Editor) Ridwan Adeola Yusuf is a content writer with more than nine years of experience, He is also a Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng. He holds a Higher National Diploma in Mass Communication from the Polytechnic Ibadan, Oyo State (2014). Ridwan previously worked at Africa Check, contributing to fact-checking research works within the organisation. He is an active member of the Academic Excellence Initiative (AEI). In March 2024, Ridwan completed the full Google News Initiative Lab workshop and his effort was recognised with a Certificate of Completion. Email: ridwan.adeola@corp.legit.ng.

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