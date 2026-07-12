Germany Unveils Full List of 62 Countries That Can Enter Visa-Free in 2026
- Germany's Federal Foreign Office published a master list of countries whose citizens can visit without a visa for up to 90 days
- The 62 eligible countries include the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, Japan, South Korea, Brazil and Mauritius
- Visa-free entry covers tourism, family visits and business trips but does not permit employment in Germany
Berlin, Germany - Germany has named 62 countries outside the European Union (EU) and Schengen zone whose nationals can enter the country without a visa for short-term stays in 2026.
The Federal Foreign Office published the information through a 190-country reference list on its official website, detailing, on a passport-by-passport basis, which nationalities require a visa and which do not for stays of up to 90 days within nearly 26 weeks.
Which countries are visa-free?
According to Gulf News, the 62 eligible nations span North America, East Asia, Latin America, the Western Balkans, the Pacific and a handful of island states. They include Albania, Andorra, Antigua and Barbuda, Argentina, Australia, the Bahamas, Barbados, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Brazil, Brunei, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Dominica, El Salvador, Georgia, Grenada, Guatemala, Honduras, Hong Kong, Israel, Japan, Kiribati, Kosovo, Macao, Malaysia, the Marshall Islands, Mauritius, Mexico, Micronesia, Moldova, Monaco, Montenegro, New Zealand and North Macedonia.
The remaining countries on the list are Nicaragua, Palau, Panama, Paraguay, Peru, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Samoa, San Marino, Serbia, Seychelles, Singapore, Solomon Islands, South Korea, Taiwan, Timor-Leste, Tonga, Trinidad and Tobago, Tuvalu, Ukraine, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), the United States of America, Uruguay, Vanuatu, Vatican City and Venezuela.
EU, EEA and Swiss citizens fall outside this framework entirely, as they benefit from freedom of movement rights that operate independently of the visa exemption list.
What does visa-free access allow?
Nationals of the listed countries may enter Germany for tourism, family visits and business purposes without obtaining a visa in advance. The exemption does not, however, extend to employment, and travellers are capped at 90 days on German soil within any given 180-day window.
A smaller group of countries within the list enjoy an added benefit. Citizens of Australia, Canada, Japan, South Korea, New Zealand, the United Kingdom and the United States may not only arrive without a visa but are also permitted to apply for a German residence permit from within the country after arrival, rather than having to seek one before travelling.
For nationals of countries not featured on the exemption list, including most African nations, a Schengen visa remains a prerequisite before entering Germany.
The 62 countries eligible for visa-free entry to Germany in 2026
- Albania
- Andorra
- Antigua and Barbuda
- Argentina
- Australia
- Bahamas
- Barbados
- Bosnia and Herzegovina
- Brazil
- Brunei
- Canada
- Chile
- Colombia
- Costa Rica
- Dominica
- El Salvador
- Georgia
- Grenada
- Guatemala
- Holy See (Vatican City)
- Honduras
- Israel
- Japan
- Kiribati
- Kosovo
- Macao (SAR passport holders)
- Malaysia
- Marshall Islands
- Mauritius
- Mexico
- Micronesia
- Moldova
- Monaco
- Montenegro
- New Zealand
- Nicaragua
- North Macedonia
- Palau
- Panama
- Paraguay
- Peru
- Saint Kitts and Nevis
- Saint Lucia
- Saint Vincent and the Grenadines
- Samoa
- San Marino
- Serbia
- Seychelles
- Singapore
- Solomon Islands
- South Korea
- Taiwan (passport holders meeting EU requirements)
- Timor-Leste
- Tonga
- Trinidad and Tobago
- Tuvalu
- Ukraine
- United Arab Emirates
- United Kingdom
- United States
- Uruguay
- Venezuela
Read more on visa application
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- List of countries that requires visa to enter Canada in 2026 released
Japan releases list of visa-free entry countries
Previously, Legit.ng reported that Japan released a list of 74 countries allowed entry without a visa.
Permitted stay durations varied by nationality, with travellers allowed 15, 30, or 90 days depending on their country of origin.
Source: Legit.ng
Ridwan Adeola Yusuf (Current Affairs Editor) Ridwan Adeola Yusuf is a content writer with more than nine years of experience, He is also a Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng. He holds a Higher National Diploma in Mass Communication from the Polytechnic Ibadan, Oyo State (2014). Ridwan previously worked at Africa Check, contributing to fact-checking research works within the organisation. He is an active member of the Academic Excellence Initiative (AEI). In March 2024, Ridwan completed the full Google News Initiative Lab workshop and his effort was recognised with a Certificate of Completion. Email: ridwan.adeola@corp.legit.ng.