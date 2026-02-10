The Senate is set to hold an emergency plenary session to revisit the Electoral Act amendment amid rising public outrage over the removal of “real-time” electronic transmission of results

The sitting comes after Labour Party’s Peter Obi led a protest at the National Assembly , demanding that lawmakers restore mandatory electronic transmission from polling units to IReV

Civil society groups, the NBA, El-Rufai, the Guild of Editors and engineers have also backed the call, warning that the Senate’s position could weaken transparency ahead of 2027

The Senate is expected to reconvene today for an emergency plenary session as pressure mounts on lawmakers to revisit controversial amendments to Nigeria’s electoral law.

The move comes amid growing public outrage over the decision to remove “real-time” from provisions relating to the electronic transmission of election results from polling units to the Independent National Electoral Commission’s (INEC) Result Viewing Portal (IReV).

Senate will hold an emergency plenary session to revisit the Electoral Act amendment following protests led by Peter Obi and mounting pressure from civil society groups. Photo: @YunusaTanko/@NGRSenate

Source: Twitter

The upper chamber had adjourned plenary for two weeks last Wednesday after passing the Electoral Act 2022 (Repeal and Re-enactment) Amendment Bill, 2026 through third reading.

The break was meant to allow lawmakers to engage Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs) during the defence of the 2026 budget.

However, a memo dated February 8 and circulated to senators directed them to return for an emergency sitting. The notice was signed by the Clerk of the Senate, Emmanuel Odo, who said the action was taken on the instruction of Senate President Godswill Akpabio.

Although the memo did not state the reason for the emergency session, strong indications suggest it is linked to the backlash trailing the electoral amendment bill, particularly the clause critics say weakens safeguards against result manipulation.

Last week’s Senate action sparked widespread condemnation from civil society organisations, opposition parties, and pro-democracy groups, many of whom insist that the amended law must clearly mandate real-time electronic transmission of results from polling units for public viewing.

Obi leads protest at National Assembly

Legit.ng reports that on Monday, February 9, the 2023 presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, joined hundreds of protesters at the National Assembly complex in Abuja to demand that lawmakers restore mandatory real-time electronic transmission of results in the proposed amendment.

The demonstration, tagged “Occupy the National Assembly,” was organised by members of the Obidient Movement, National Opposition Movement, and other activists.

Protesters marched from the Federal Secretariat to the National Assembly carrying placards with messages such as: “Our votes must count,” “No to electoral fraud,” “Protect democracy now,” and “Stop betrayal of the ballot.”

However, security operatives drawn from the police, army, and the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps blocked access to the complex, forcing the protest to hold outside the main gate.

Speaking at the protest ground, Obi said the Senate must take concrete steps to prevent a repeat of the technical glitches reported by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) during the 2023 general elections.

He called for real-time electronic transmission of results to be clearly enshrined in the law.

Obi warned that credible elections remain the foundation of national stability and development, insisting that Nigerians would not accept any “glitches” in the next general election.

He called on the National Assembly to ensure the amendment guarantees a transparent process from voting to final collation.

Aside from Obi, members of civil society organisations, opposition, the African Democratic Congress (ADC) supporters, and women’s groups were also present at the protest.

CSOs, NBA, El-Rufai back calls for real-time transmission

The agitation has also been supported by civil society groups, including the Kukah Centre, Yiaga Africa, and others, who issued a two-week ultimatum to the Senate to conclude the amendment process and transmit the final bill to the president.

As reported by Daily Trust, the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) also urged lawmakers to explicitly mandate electronic transmission, warning that leaving it discretionary weakens the legal foundation for transparent elections.

Former Kaduna State governor, Nasir El-Rufai, described real-time transmission as the most effective way to prevent manipulation at collation centres, arguing that rigging rarely occurs at polling units.

Pressure Mounts as Senate Returns for Emergency Sitting on Electoral Act Amendment. Photo: @NGRSenate

Source: Twitter

Other groups, including the Nigerian Guild of Editors and the Nigerian Society of Engineers, have similarly expressed concerns, insisting that mandatory electronic transmission would strengthen public confidence in the electoral process.

Meanwhile, Senator Abdul Ningi said the emergency session may also address procedural issues surrounding what was captured in the bill, including whether the disputed clause reflects “transfer” or “transmission” of results.

He added that Nigerians deserve transparency, including a public record of how senators vote on the issue.

Why I didn’t join Peter Obi to protest - El-Rufai

Legit.ng earlier reported that former Kaduna State governor, Malam Nasir El-Rufai, said he didn’t join Peter Obi and others in protesting at the National Assembly if he were in Nigeria.

El-Rufai accused the Senate of frustrating a clause already passed by the House of Representatives.

He said the real-time electronic transmission of election results is critical to credible elections.

Source: Legit.ng