NNPC retail outlets reduced petrol pump prices from N1,170 to N1,110 per litre following cuts by Dangote Refinery and independent fuel marketers

Dangote Refinery's ex-depot price dropped to N1,075 per litre after at least four reductions tied to falling global crude oil prices

IPMAN spokesperson said further price reductions are possible if crude oil prices decline and marketers lift supplies at lower landing costs

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) has reduced petrol prices at its retail outlets to N1,110 per litre, down from N1,170 per litre.

Checks by Legit.ng confirmed the new pricing at NNPC filling stations, a development that mirrors the Dangote Refinery's latest gantry price of N1,075 per litre and also importers matching the refinery pricing with lower rates.

Nigerian motorists get relief as NNPC reduces petrol prices Photo:Bloomberg

Source: Getty Images

Data obtained from Petroleumprice.ng showed that Aiteo is offering petrol at N1,074 per litre, the lowest price among major depots.

Meanwhile, African Terminal, AIPEC, Ascon, Heyden, Mao, Pinnacle, and Sahara are selling petrol at N1,075 per litre, making their prices N1 lower than Dangote Refinery's N1,076 per litre on Monday.

Other marketers, including Ardova, MRS, NIPCO, and Techno Oil, are matching Dangote's N1,076 per litre ex-depot price.

The reductions have filtered through to the retail market.

Petrol now sells at major filling stations for between N1,150 and N1,205 per litre in Abuja and surrounding areas, compared with N1,317 to N1,336 per litre on June 18.

This represents a decline of between N131 and N167 per litre in roughly three weeks.

In Lagos, filling stations such as MRS are selling petrol at N1,135 per litre, down from the previous price of more than N1,200 per litre.

Why Petrol Prices Are Falling

Chinedu Ukadike, Public Relations Officer of the Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN), told Legit.ng that the price movement is a direct consequence of shifts in the global oil market.

Ukadike said:

"When there is a reduction in the international market, there will be a drop in petrol price. Domestic reduction is equivalent to the price of crude oil in the market.

"Whatever is sold at the gantry price, we calculate our logistics."

NNPC drops petrol price by N60 per litre after Dangote cuts ex-depot rates to N1,075 per litre. Photo: Nurphoto

Source: Getty Images

Despite the recent reductions, industry stakeholders warned that the lower pump prices may be temporary as developments in the Middle East continue to influence global oil prices.

Brent crude and West Texas Intermediate (WTI) traded at about $76 and $71 per barrel, respectively, on Saturday after easing from earlier gains triggered by renewed tensions involving the United States and Iran.

Analysts say any sustained increase in crude oil prices could eventually reverse the current downward trend in Nigeria's petrol prices.

NMDPRA reassures Nigerians over fuel supply

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA) said the country has sufficient stocks of petroleum products to meet local demand.

The regulator advised motorists and other consumers against panic buying or stockpiling fuel, stressing that there is no threat to nationwide supply.

According to the agency, available volumes of petrol (PMS), diesel (AGO), and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) are adequate to satisfy current consumption levels across the country.

Source: Legit.ng