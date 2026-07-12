The Nigerian Federal Government revives the digital postcode project, enhancing address verification and public service delivery

NIMC and NIPOST partnership allows easier enrolment for National Identification Number at post offices nationwide

Every building in Nigeria will receive a unique digital address, transforming logistics and emergency response services

Pascal Oparada is a journalist with Legit.ng, covering technology, energy, stocks, investment, and the economy for over a decade.

The Federal Government has revived Nigeria's long-delayed digital postcode project and commenced its integration with the National Identification Number (NIN), a move expected to transform address verification, improve public service delivery and strengthen the country's digital identity system.

The initiative was officially launched following the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) and the Nigerian Postal Service (NIPOST) in Abuja.

President Bola Tinubu's government rolls out a new digital postcode for every house. Credit: State House

Source: Getty Images

The agreement, signed by NIMC Director-General Abisoye Coker-Odusote and NIPOST Postmaster General Tola Odeyemi, brings the postal service into Nigeria's expanding digital identity ecosystem.

NIN Platform to include digital postcodes

Speaking at the signing ceremony, Coker-Odusote disclosed that both agencies have already integrated postcode retrieval into the NIN platform.

According to her, Nigerians will soon be able to verify their residential addresses and retrieve their official digital postcodes through a single trusted platform, making access to government and private sector services faster and more efficient.

She explained that while the NIN establishes an individual's identity, the National Digital Postcode identifies where that person can reliably be located.

The combination, she said, creates a strong foundation for digital governance, financial inclusion and efficient service delivery.

Boost for government services and businesses

The NIMC boss said linking verified identities with verified addresses would improve access to healthcare, education, financial services, emergency response, e-commerce, logistics and other essential services.

She added that the integration would also enhance transparency, improve beneficiary targeting for government programmes and support evidence-based planning across sectors.

Financial institutions, government agencies and private businesses are also expected to benefit from faster and more accurate address verification.

NIPOST offices to register Nigerians for NIN

As part of the partnership, NIPOST has been licensed as a front-end enrolment partner for NIMC.

This means Nigerians will soon be able to enrol for their National Identification Number at designated post offices nationwide, expanding access to identity registration, especially in underserved communities.

Coker-Odusote also noted that the recently enacted NIMC Act 2026 strengthens the commission's legal powers to tackle identity fraud while supporting Nigeria's digital public infrastructure.

Every building to get a unique digital address

Odeyemi described the digital postcode initiative as a breakthrough in solving Nigeria's long-standing addressing challenges.

She revealed that every standing structure across the country will receive a unique GIS-enabled, machine-readable digital address, improving logistics, emergency response, planning and access to public services.

According to her, the project, first conceived in 2006, has now received full Federal Government funding for the first time.

New digital postcode arrives for Nigeria with NIN integration. Credit: NIMC

Source: UGC

She said the renewed investment demonstrates the administration's commitment to ensuring that every Nigerian and every location are captured in a secure, inclusive national digital identity and addressing system, laying the foundation for a more connected digital economy, according to a Punch report.

FG unveils Nigeria's sole identity

Legit.ng earlier reported that the federal government has intensified efforts to implement the newly signed National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) Act 2026.

This landmark legislation establishes the National Identification Number (NIN) as Nigeria's sole recognised means of identification.

reform is expected to strengthen the country's digital identity ecosystem, improve governance, eliminate multiple identity databases and support more efficient public service delivery through a secure and unified national identity system.

Source: Legit.ng