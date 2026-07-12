Galatasaray reached a full agreement worth around €30 million to sign Burnley midfielder Lesley Ugochukwu, according to Fabrizio Romano

The 22-year-old scored 3 goals and registered 2 assists in 35 Premier League appearances for Burnley despite the club's relegation

Ugochukwu remains eligible to play for Nigeria's Super Eagles despite representing France at youth level

Turkish champions Galatasaray have agreed a deal worth approximately €30 million (around ₦47 billion) to sign Burnley midfielder Lesley Ugochukwu, with the transfer set to be finalised in the coming days.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano confirmed that both clubs have reached full agreement on the package, with the 22-year-old expected to complete the formalities and put pen to paper shortly.

Lesley Ugochukwu spent the 2025/26 season with Burnley after leaving Chelsea permanently. Photo by Izzy Poles

Source: Getty Images

The deal follows an impressive Premier League season for Ugochukwu, who posted three goals and two assists across 35 league appearances even as Burnley suffered relegation to the Championship at the close of the 2025/26 campaign.

Ugochukwu to join Osimhen at Galatasaray

Ugochukwu's performances were enough to convince Galatasaray manager Okan Buruk and the club's leadership to identify him as a priority recruit ahead of the new season.

See Fabrizio Romano's confirmation tweet:

The Turkish giants are aiming to defend their domestic title and improve on their UEFA Champions League showing from last season.

The signing will see Ugochukwu link up with Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen, who has become a fan favourite at the Istanbul club since his arrival, Turkish Football reports.

Galatasaray's decision to add another high-profile midfielder to their ranks signals serious intent both domestically and in Europe.

Super Eagles door remains open for Ugochukwu

Ugochukwu, a product of French football's youth system and a former Chelsea academy player, has represented France at various youth levels. However, because he has yet to earn a competitive cap for the French senior national team, he remains eligible to switch his international allegiance to Nigeria.

Super Eagles head coach Eric Chelle is said to be keeping a close eye on the midfielder's development, with the prospect of him featuring for Nigeria at senior level still very much a possibility.

The move to Galatasaray represents a significant step forward in Ugochukwu's career, taking him from a relegated Premier League club to one of Europe's most ambitious sides, where he will compete at the highest level alongside some of the continent's most recognisable names.

Ugochukwu spotted playing street football in Imo State

Earlier, Legit.ng shared details about Ugochukwu, the former Chelsea midfielder, who was recently spotted enjoying street football during his summer break in Imo State.

His viral appearance has sparked discussions among fans regarding a potential switch to represent Nigeria at the international level, igniting passion and speculation within the football community.

Source: Legit.ng