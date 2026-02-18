Governor Dauda Lawal claims Zamfara has received no federal support due to PDP affiliation

Lawal highlights over N500 billion given to APC states while condemning political discrimination

Zamfara governor vows to stay with PDP amid defections and considers alternatives for 2027 elections

Gusau, Zamfara State – Governor Dauda Lawal alleged that some states have received over N500 billion from the federal government as support, after joining the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The Zamfara State governor said his administration has yet to receive any FG support because he is not an APC member.

As reported by TheCable, Lawal stated this during an interview with DW Hausa, adding that his administration did not obtain loans.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governor said he is using the resources available to pay workers’ salaries and embark on developmental projects.

“I have never received any support from the federal government, unlike the assistance others have received.

“I know some states have received over N500 billion from the federal government, but we haven’t received anything yet.

“And I think it is because I’m not in APC. I’m a member of the PDP — an opposition party. They don’t support people like us. All of these didn’t stop us from doing some developmental projects in our state, Zamfara.”

Governor Lawal said he was unhappy about the recent defections from the PDP to the ruling APC.

Lawal assured the people he would not leave the PDP because of the internal wrangling rocking the opposition party.

The governor said he will seek another political party if he is unable to contest the 2027 governorship elections on the PDP platform.

He explained that this is because Nigeria’s electoral system does not support independent candidates.

6 PDP lawmakers defect to APC in Zamfara

Recall that six members of the Zamfara State House of Assembly resigned from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The six lawmakers dumped the PDP for the All Progressives Congress (APC) on Thursday, December 25, 2025.

The lawmakers explained the reason for dumping the PDP in their separate letters addressed to the Speaker of the House.

Two Zamfara lawmakers dump APC for PDP

Legit.ng earlier reported that two Zamfara state house of assembly members resigned from the APC due to internal crises and poor leadership.

One of the defectors, whose constituency is also the hometown of former Governor Abdulaziz Yari, explained that there are continuous internal divisions and the sidelining of members.

Both lawmakers have defected to the PDP, emphasising that leaving the APC would allow them to pursue causes that better represent the aspirations of their constituents.

