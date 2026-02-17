APC supporter cautioned for spraying naira notes during musician Rarara's performance for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu

The incident highlights ongoing controversy over money spraying despite legal restrictions and public outcry

Nigerians react with anger on social media over perceived double standards in the enforcement of naira handling laws

Yola, Adamawa State - A supporter of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) was cautioned for spraying naira notes on famous Hausa musician Dauda Rarara in Yola, Adamawa State.

The incident occurred while Rarara performed his latest hit, ‘Omo Ologo’ (Child of Glory), in honour of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu during the visit on Monday, February 16, 2026.

Nigerians react as APC sprayed Rarara naira note during Tinubu's visit to Adamawa state. photo credit: Dauda Kahutu Rarara|Bayo Onanuga

During his performance, an excited woman dressed in APC attire moved close to Rarara and sprayed about three notes in the presence of President Tinubu, but was immediately cautioned.

This comes despite ongoing campaigns against the mishandling of the naira.

As reported by The Punch, the incident, which was captured in a viral video, highlighted the enduring culture of flaunting cash at social events.

Section 21 of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Act makes such acts illegal, with violators subject to legal penalties.

Money spraying, stepping on, or using naira notes as props at celebrations is prohibited under Nigerian law.

The age-old practice of money spraying resurfaced during Tinubu’s visit to Adamawa State.

Nigerians react as APC supporters spray naira

They passed a law against spraying naira, and ordinary Nigerians have been arrested for it. Now it happens openly in front of the president, and nobody questions. Same law, different treatment. Is justice only for those without access to power?

Will CBN see this? Yes.

Will CBN react to this? No.

Will @officialEFCC see this? Yes.

Will they react? You know na.

But if na birthday party, church dey spray money like this na that time EFCC go come fine the person @officialEFCC

@cenbank @OfficialDSSNG @officialEFCC

What Do You People Make Of This? This Happened In Front Of The President, And He Was Smiling

EFCC is on strike. They will call off the strike soon, and an investigation will commence to validate the video if it was real or AI-generated.

@officialEFCC pls investigate a video circulating online showing a woman spraying naira notes during a performance by Rarara for the President yesterday in Adamawa State. Spraying or abusing the naira is against the law. Enforcement should be fair and consistent, regardless

The rules are not for Apc members

E-money arrested by EFCC for spraying dollars

Recall that Nigerian socialite E-Money was arrested by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

According to reports, E-Money was picked up by EFCC operatives on the night of April 28, 2025, for allegedly abusing the naira and foreign currencies.

News of E-Money’s arrest went viral on social media, and it triggered a series of reactions from concerned Nigerians.

