Breaking: ICPC Picks Up El-Rufai After EFCC, DSS Detentions
- Nasir El-Rufai was arrested by personnel of the ICPC after a temporary release on bail from EFCC custody
- The DSS detained Mallam El-Rufai for allegedly intercepting the National Security Adviser's communications
- The opposition in Nigeria believes El-Rufai is being persecuted unfairly for opposing the ruling government
FCT, Abuja - The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) on Wednesday evening, February 18, took Nasir El-Rufai into custody shortly after he was granted bail by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), turning what seemed like his release into another round of detention.
Okor Odey, ICPC's spokesperson, confirmed the development in an official statement on Thursday morning, February 19.
El-Rufai, who served as the governor of Kaduna State from 2015 to 2023, is a chieftain of the African Democratic Congress (ADC).
The prominent opposition figure is believed to be under investigation for acts of corruption and related offences.
The ICPC's statement, shared on X, reads in full:
“The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) writes to state that Malam Nasiru El-Rufai the former Governor of Kaduna state is in our custody as at close of work today Wednesday the 18th day of February, 2026. Malam Nasiru El-Rufai is in the custody of the commission in connection with investigations."
Muyiwa Adekeye, the media adviser to the former Kaduna state governor, also confirmed the development.
He tweeted:
"UPDATE: Malam Nasir @elrufai is currently at the ICPC. Until last night, he was held at the EFCC where he reported on Monday, 16 February 2026."
DSS seizes El-Rufai after EFCC bail
Moments earlier, El-Rufai was reportedly arrested on Wednesday night, February 18, by operatives of the Department of State Services shortly after he was temporarily freed by the EFCC. The 66-year-old was briefly detained.
An EFCC source confirmed the development to Vanguard on Wednesday night, February 18, explaining what happened after El-Rufai's bail was approved.
The source said:
“Yes, it’s true. We released him tonight, but another security agency immediately arrested him. He is now in DSS custody."
The Nation said El-Rufai was immediately arrested by the DSS for allegedly intercepting the communication of the National Security Adviser (NSA), Nuhu Ribadu.
The development was sequel to statements made by the ADC chieftain during a live interview on Arise TV’s Prime Time Programme on February 13, in Abuja.
According to the charge filed by M. E. Ernest on behalf of the DSS, El-Rufai admitted during the broadcast that he and some associates unlawfully intercepted the private phone communications of the NSA.
The federal government claimed that the alleged act amounted to a serious breach of Nigeria’s cybercrime and communications laws and posed a threat to public safety and national security.
EFCC detains El-Rufai in Abuja
On Monday, February 16, El-Rufai turned himself in for interrogation following a letter of invitation to him by EFCC.
El-Rufai was detained by the anti-graft agency for grilling.
El-Rufai had refused arrest at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, on Thursday, February 12, by security operatives.
Elections: El-Rufai's alleged plan surfaces
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a source in the opposition privy to the ongoing political developments confirmed that El-Rufai would not contest any elective position in 2027.
The source said El-Rufai was only focused on mobilising against President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's second-term agenda.
