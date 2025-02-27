All Progressives Congress (APC) has reacted to former Kaduna state governor, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai’s absence at the party's NEC meeting

FCT, Abuja - The spokesperson of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) Felix Morka, said former Kaduna state governor, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai’s absence from the party’s National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting was a personal choice.

Legit.ng recalls that APC members converged at the party’s national secretariat in Abuja for the long-awaited NEC meeting on Wednesday, February 26, 2025, amid heavy security presence.

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Vice President Kashim Shettima, APC governors, ministers, and other top party chieftains were in attendance.

Morka explained that el-Rufai received the same notice given to other party chieftains who attended the NEC meeting.

As reported by TheCable, he said there was a roll call of eminent members who attended the APC NEC meeting.

The APC spokesperson stated this while speaking on Channels Television’s Politics Today on Wednesday, February 26, 2026.

“The same way notice was sent to el-Rufai, I believe, was how notices were sent to these other members who got the notices and attended.

“Many of them don’t live in Abuja but they made plans and travelled to be at this meeting today.

“If el-Rufai wanted to be at the meeting, I bet you, he would have come.

“By the way, let me not say this, because I don’t know, I will have to check. I don’t know if he’s a member of NEC.

“Of certainty a member of the caucus, but I don’t know that he’s a member of NEC. I mean, I doubt that.”

Who are APC NEC members

The NEC is the highest decision-making organ of the party, comprising state governors, serving and former presidents, former vice-presidents, the chairman and secretary of the board of trustees (BoT), principal officers of the national assembly, all state chairmen, members of the national working committee (NWC), former governors, and founding members, among others.

Legit.ng also reported that former President Muhammadu Buhari was absent along with his vice, Yemi Osinbajo, as well as some former governors and the immediate past Senate President Ahmed Lawan.

The absence of the former president and other leaders raised suspicion because they were statutory members of the APC .

El-Rufai missing at APC NEC meeting

Legit.ng earlier reported that APC dismissed speculations that President Bola Tinubu plans to remove National Chairman Dr. Abdullahi Ganduje, clarifying that the NEC meeting is routine and not an elective session.

El-Rufai confirmed his absence, citing insufficient notice, as party rules require at least 14 to 21 days prior notification.

The meeting, chaired by President Tinubu, will see the presence of Vice President Shettima, former President Buhari, Senate President Akpabio, governors, and other top APC leaders.

