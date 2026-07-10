Mohamed Salah broke his silence on X after Egypt were knocked out of the 2026 FIFA World Cup by Argentina in the Round of 16

The Pharaohs surrendered a two-goal lead and lost 3-2 to the defending champions in a dramatic defeat

Salah's post promised Egyptians football fans that their historic World Cup run was only the beginning

Mohamed Salah has made a bold promise to Egyptians after the heartbreaking elimination from the 2026 FIFA World Cup by Argentina.

Egypt fell to Argentina 3-2 in the Round of 16, in what was one of the most dramatic comebacks of the tournament, surrendering a two-goal lead to the defending champions.

Mohamed Salah speaks after Egypt's World Cup elimination. Photo by Sebastian Frej.

Source: Getty Images

As noted by CAF, Egypt took consolation in their historic tournament, winning their first-ever game and reaching the knockout stage for the first time in the competition’s history.

Salah breaks silence after World Cup exit

Egypt’s national team captain, Mohamed Salah, took to his X page days after their painful elimination, leaving a message to the Egyptian football fans.

“I know you’re all still sad, and I get that. But I promise you, I’m going to do everything in my power to make sure this marks a new chapter for Egyptian football on the world stage. Just qualifying—or even just taking part—isn't enough anymore. This team deserves your belief,” he wrote on X.

The post confirms that he will continue in the national team, quelling rumours of potential international retirement.

CAF sends message to Egypt

Legit.ng previously reported that CAF sent a message to Egypt after their dramatic 2026 FIFA World Cup elimination by defending champions Argentina.

CAF applauded the Pharaohs’ historic journey into the knockout stages, and cheered them for better outings at the tournament in future.

Source: Legit.ng