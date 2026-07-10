A Nigerian lady living in the UK shared a tearful 3 am video listing the burdens that keep immigrants awake at night

She named debt, visa expiration, workplace drama, mortgage payments, and school fees as the battles UK residents constantly fight

Her honest video resonated online, drawing both sympathy and pushback from other Nigerians in the UK

A Nigerian lady living in the United Kingdom has gone viral on TikTok after posting a late-night video in which she opened up about the emotional and financial weight that comes with life in the UK.

In the clip, she spoke candidly from what appeared to be her bedroom in the early hours of the morning.

Lady in UK claims she can't have peace of mind. Photo credit: Maria/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

UK-based lady laments, shares struggles

Filmed at 3:00 am with the camera pointing directly at her face, the lady identified as @Maria on TikTok sat in a visibly exhausted and emotional state.

She addressed her followers through a selfie-style monologue that many viewers described as painfully relatable.

In the video, she cried over the inability to find rest or peace of mind while living in the UK, running through a long list of stressors that she claimed affect nearly everyone in the country.

She mentioned debt and credit agencies, workplace drama, visa complications involving the Certificate of Sponsorship (COS), Post-Study Work visas (PSW), and dealings with UKVI, as well as relationship difficulties, mortgage repayments, and school fees.

She concluded that every person living in the UK could be placed into one "category" of burden or another, and that those still searching for a sponsor were carrying what she considered the heaviest load of all.

UK residents react to lady's viral video

The TikTok video drew lots of responses, with some viewers offering empathy and others sharing a very different experience of life in the UK.

@Kimora said:

"I am in the UK and I have peace of mind ooo and nothing can ever disrupt my peace of mind."

@K8_H said:

"Sorry sis but coming here was the best decision of my life as a nurse. have studied and improved my skill, no debt, no child. hope things work out for you."

@Tomkeh reacted:

"Let me borrow you my advice. I eat and sleep and ignore anything bothering me. I received a letter from tax is repayment oooo l hide it my mental health is important. l will attend it to it at right time. The most important part is Trust GOD."

@Ij added:

"My dear talk about yourself, ive been in the UK for less than 2yrs and I have peace of mind. Pele, find people to talk to and I pray you find peace."

See the post below:

UK-based lady laments over expenses

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady lamented over the ratio between the cost of living and the minimum wage in the UK.

The young woman living abroad shared her monthly expense analysis and discovered something unusual.

Source: Legit.ng