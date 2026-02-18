Former Kaduna state governor, Nasir El-Rufai, was rearrested by the State Security Service moments after securing bail from the EFCC

State Security Service, linked the rearrest to alleged unlawful interception of phone communications belonging to the National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu

El-Rufai’s lawyer, Ubong Akpan, condemned the detention as arbitrary and demanded the immediate return of his client’s international passport

FCT, Abuja Former Kaduna State governor Nasir El-Rufai was rearrested on Wednesday night, February 18, by the State Security Service (SSS) moments after securing bail from the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), witnesses said.

El-Rufai, who had been in EFCC custody since Monday over corruption-related allegations, was granted bail at about 8pm. However, operatives of the SSS reportedly took him into custody immediately outside the EFCC headquarters in Abuja.

Fresh trouble emerges for ex-Kaduna governor Nasir El-Rufai as the State Security Service rearrests him moments after EFCC bail.

Rearrest linked to phone interception claims

Security sources said the SSS action is connected to allegations that El-Rufai unlawfully intercepted telephone communications belonging to Nigeria’s National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu, Premium Times reported.

Earlier on Monday, the SSS filed cybercrime charges against the former governor at the Federal High Court, accusing him of offences related to illegal interception of communications.

The charges followed El-Rufai’s comments during a live interview on Arise TV, in which he claimed that the NSA’s phone was tapped and that he heard instructions directing security operatives to detain him.

Court filing cites cybercrime laws

According to court documents, prosecutors allege that El-Rufai admitted intercepting the NSA’s communications, failed to report others involved in unlawful interceptions, and endangered public safety and national security, Vanguard reported.

The alleged offences are said to contravene provisions of the Cybercrimes (Prohibition, Prevention, etc.) (Amendment) Act, 2024, and the Nigerian Communications Act, 2003. No arraignment date has yet been fixed, and El-Rufai has not publicly responded to the charges.

Airport incident triggered chain of events

The developments follow a series of incidents that began last Thursday at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, shortly after El-Rufai returned from Cairo, Egypt. Security operatives attempted to arrest him at the airport, leading to a brief confrontation and the temporary confiscation of his international passport.

El-Rufai later alleged that the attempted arrest was carried out on the instruction of the NSA through the SSS, a claim he reiterated during his Arise TV interview.

Lawyer condemns actions, demands passport

Reacting to the unfolding situation, El-Rufai’s lawyer, Ubong Akpan, criticised the attempted arrest and subsequent detention, describing them as arbitrary and a violation of his client’s constitutional rights.

He said the EFCC invitation had been delivered while El-Rufai was abroad, making immediate compliance impossible, and added that his client had formally communicated his intention to honour the invitation upon his return.

Akpan also demanded the immediate return of El-Rufai’s passport, warning that legal action would be taken against any unlawful detention.

Political fallout deepens scrutiny

El-Rufai has remained under increasing scrutiny since leaving office, including allegations of diverting large sums of public funds during his tenure as Kaduna governor. In 2024, the Kaduna State House of Assembly called for investigations into his administration, while the ICPC also summoned him for questioning.

Former Kaduna governor Nasir El-Rufai faces renewed trouble as the State Security Service rearrests him after securing EFCC bail.

Once a key ally of Bola Tinubu, El-Rufai later fell out with the President after a proposed ministerial appointment collapsed. He has since joined the opposition African Democratic Congress, positioning himself as a vocal critic of the current administration.

As of Wednesday night, security agencies had yet to issue an official statement on the latest rearrest, while the legal and political implications continue to unfold.

