Top news website in Nigeria 24/25 Top News Website in Nigeria 24/25

Global site navigation

Local editions

Breaking: El-Rufai Accuses Ribadu's Office of Importing Poison, Full Content of Letter Emerges
Politics

Breaking: El-Rufai Accuses Ribadu's Office of Importing Poison, Full Content of Letter Emerges

by  Ridwan Adeola Yusuf
3 min read
  • Nasir El-Rufai has sought clarification from NSA Nuhu Ribadu about thallium sulphate importation allegations
  • The former Kaduna State governor described thallium sulphate as a very dangerous toxin in his social media post
  • Legit.ng gathered that the letter by the opposition leader to Ribadu’s office was delivered on February 11, 2026

CHECK OUT: Discover How to Work with Brands, Earn from Affiliate Links, and Tap into Ad Revenue — Because Your Content Deserves to Pay Off.

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering politics, elections, and governance in Nigeria and Africa.

FCT, Abuja - Nasir El-Rufai on Sunday, February 15, 2026, disclosed that he had written to Nuhu Ribadu, the National Security Adviser (NSA), seeking clarification over reports that the latter’s office allegedly imported thallium sulphate.

The former Kaduna State governor made the allegation in a social media post seen by Legit.ng, describing the substance as “very dangerous.”

Former Kaduna Governor Nasir El-Rufai accuses Nuhu Ribadu’s office of importing poison, with the full letter detailing the allegation now made public.
Mallam Nasir El-Rufai accuses NSA Nuhu Ribadu’s office of importing poison to Nigeria. Photo credits: @elrufai, @NuhuRibadu
Source: Twitter

El-Rufai sends message to Ribadu

A copy of El-Rufai’s letter, also sighted by Legit.ng, showed that it was delivered to Ribadu’s office on Wednesday, February 11, 2026.

Read also

Ganduje reacts as El-Rufai links him to disappearance of top activist

From breaking news to viral moments. Follow Legit.ng on Instagram.

El-Rufai wrote on his verified social media page:

"As part of my duty as a citizen, I wrote to the NSA to seek clarification on reports about the importation by his office of thallium sulphate, a very dangerous toxin. It’s a matter of concern if anyone brings in any poison, more so an odourless, colourless one."

The full letter is available to read on X below:

El-Rufai accuses Ribadu of ordering his arrest

Recently, El-Rufai alleged that Ribadu ordered his arrest and was behind the alleged attempt to arrest him at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, on Thursday, February 12.

Speaking on Friday, February 13, in an interview with Arise Television, the African Democratic Congress (ADC) chieftain claimed that Ribadu personally ordered his arrest.

El-Rufai was involved in a heated verbal exchange with security operatives at the Abuja airport, shortly after he arrived in Nigeria from Egypt.

Read also

Tinubu's top aide calls for investigation of El-Rufai after confession

According to eyewitness accounts, security officials briefly restrained him and confiscated his international passport before he was escorted out of the airport amid chants from supporters who had gathered to receive him.

Former Kaduna State governor, Nasir El-Rufai, sayss the opposition intercepted Nuhu Ribadu’s phone conversation and heard him instruct security operatives to arrest him.
Nasir El-Rufai claims the opposition intercepted NSA Nuhu Ribadu’s call, revealing alleged arrest orders. Photo credit: @NuhuRibadu
Source: Twitter

El-Rufai alleged that the NSA’s phone conversation was intercepted, and that he heard Ribadu directing security operatives to detain him.

Legit.ng understands that El-Rufai has cases with both the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and Independent Corrupt Practices Commission (ICPC).

Read more on Nasir El-Rufai:

Elections: El-Rufai's alleged plan surfaces

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a source in the opposition privy to the ongoing developments confirmed that El-Rufai was not contesting any elective position in the 2027 election.

The source said El-Rufai was only focused on mobilising against President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's second-term agenda.

A prominent associate of former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, who contested the 2023 presidential election but lost to Tinubu and is now aligned with El-Rufai, revealed that the ex-Kaduna governor’s main goal is to send Tinubu and his allies back to Lagos.

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Ridwan Adeola Yusuf avatar

Ridwan Adeola Yusuf (Current Affairs Editor) Ridwan Adeola Yusuf is a content creator with more than nine years of experience, He is also a Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng. He holds a Higher National Diploma in Mass Communication from the Polytechnic Ibadan, Oyo State (2014). Ridwan previously worked at Africa Check, contributing to fact-checking research works within the organisation. He is an active member of the Academic Excellence Initiative (AEI). In March 2024, Ridwan completed the full Google News Initiative Lab workshop and his effort was recognised with a Certificate of Completion. Email: ridwan.adeola@corp.legit.ng.

Tags:
Nuhu RibaduKaduna StateNasir Ahmad El-RufaiAbuja
Hot:
Service chiefs Unsent project alternatives Clan names Johnny jett Bbnaij sultana