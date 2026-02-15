Breaking: El-Rufai Accuses Ribadu's Office of Importing Poison, Full Content of Letter Emerges
- Nasir El-Rufai has sought clarification from NSA Nuhu Ribadu about thallium sulphate importation allegations
- The former Kaduna State governor described thallium sulphate as a very dangerous toxin in his social media post
- Legit.ng gathered that the letter by the opposition leader to Ribadu’s office was delivered on February 11, 2026
CHECK OUT: Discover How to Work with Brands, Earn from Affiliate Links, and Tap into Ad Revenue — Because Your Content Deserves to Pay Off.
Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering politics, elections, and governance in Nigeria and Africa.
FCT, Abuja - Nasir El-Rufai on Sunday, February 15, 2026, disclosed that he had written to Nuhu Ribadu, the National Security Adviser (NSA), seeking clarification over reports that the latter’s office allegedly imported thallium sulphate.
The former Kaduna State governor made the allegation in a social media post seen by Legit.ng, describing the substance as “very dangerous.”
El-Rufai sends message to Ribadu
A copy of El-Rufai’s letter, also sighted by Legit.ng, showed that it was delivered to Ribadu’s office on Wednesday, February 11, 2026.
El-Rufai wrote on his verified social media page:
"As part of my duty as a citizen, I wrote to the NSA to seek clarification on reports about the importation by his office of thallium sulphate, a very dangerous toxin. It’s a matter of concern if anyone brings in any poison, more so an odourless, colourless one."
The full letter is available to read on X below:
El-Rufai accuses Ribadu of ordering his arrest
Recently, El-Rufai alleged that Ribadu ordered his arrest and was behind the alleged attempt to arrest him at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, on Thursday, February 12.
Speaking on Friday, February 13, in an interview with Arise Television, the African Democratic Congress (ADC) chieftain claimed that Ribadu personally ordered his arrest.
El-Rufai was involved in a heated verbal exchange with security operatives at the Abuja airport, shortly after he arrived in Nigeria from Egypt.
According to eyewitness accounts, security officials briefly restrained him and confiscated his international passport before he was escorted out of the airport amid chants from supporters who had gathered to receive him.
El-Rufai alleged that the NSA’s phone conversation was intercepted, and that he heard Ribadu directing security operatives to detain him.
Legit.ng understands that El-Rufai has cases with both the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and Independent Corrupt Practices Commission (ICPC).
Read more on Nasir El-Rufai:
- "Let me not say this": APC reacts to El-Rufai’s absence from NEC meeting in Abuja
- Northern group carpets El-Rufai over attacks on Tinubu, Ribadu: “You have no moral right”
Elections: El-Rufai's alleged plan surfaces
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a source in the opposition privy to the ongoing developments confirmed that El-Rufai was not contesting any elective position in the 2027 election.
The source said El-Rufai was only focused on mobilising against President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's second-term agenda.
A prominent associate of former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, who contested the 2023 presidential election but lost to Tinubu and is now aligned with El-Rufai, revealed that the ex-Kaduna governor’s main goal is to send Tinubu and his allies back to Lagos.
Source: Legit.ng
Ridwan Adeola Yusuf (Current Affairs Editor) Ridwan Adeola Yusuf is a content creator with more than nine years of experience, He is also a Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng. He holds a Higher National Diploma in Mass Communication from the Polytechnic Ibadan, Oyo State (2014). Ridwan previously worked at Africa Check, contributing to fact-checking research works within the organisation. He is an active member of the Academic Excellence Initiative (AEI). In March 2024, Ridwan completed the full Google News Initiative Lab workshop and his effort was recognised with a Certificate of Completion. Email: ridwan.adeola@corp.legit.ng.