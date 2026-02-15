Nasir El-Rufai has sought clarification from NSA Nuhu Ribadu about thallium sulphate importation allegations

The former Kaduna State governor described thallium sulphate as a very dangerous toxin in his social media post

Legit.ng gathered that the letter by the opposition leader to Ribadu’s office was delivered on February 11, 2026

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering politics, elections, and governance in Nigeria and Africa.

FCT, Abuja - Nasir El-Rufai on Sunday, February 15, 2026, disclosed that he had written to Nuhu Ribadu, the National Security Adviser (NSA), seeking clarification over reports that the latter’s office allegedly imported thallium sulphate.

The former Kaduna State governor made the allegation in a social media post seen by Legit.ng, describing the substance as “very dangerous.”

Mallam Nasir El-Rufai accuses NSA Nuhu Ribadu’s office of importing poison to Nigeria. Photo credits: @elrufai, @NuhuRibadu

Source: Twitter

El-Rufai sends message to Ribadu

A copy of El-Rufai’s letter, also sighted by Legit.ng, showed that it was delivered to Ribadu’s office on Wednesday, February 11, 2026.

El-Rufai wrote on his verified social media page:

"As part of my duty as a citizen, I wrote to the NSA to seek clarification on reports about the importation by his office of thallium sulphate, a very dangerous toxin. It’s a matter of concern if anyone brings in any poison, more so an odourless, colourless one."

The full letter is available to read on X below:

El-Rufai accuses Ribadu of ordering his arrest

Recently, El-Rufai alleged that Ribadu ordered his arrest and was behind the alleged attempt to arrest him at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, on Thursday, February 12.

Speaking on Friday, February 13, in an interview with Arise Television, the African Democratic Congress (ADC) chieftain claimed that Ribadu personally ordered his arrest.

El-Rufai was involved in a heated verbal exchange with security operatives at the Abuja airport, shortly after he arrived in Nigeria from Egypt.

According to eyewitness accounts, security officials briefly restrained him and confiscated his international passport before he was escorted out of the airport amid chants from supporters who had gathered to receive him.

Nasir El-Rufai claims the opposition intercepted NSA Nuhu Ribadu’s call, revealing alleged arrest orders. Photo credit: @NuhuRibadu

Source: Twitter

El-Rufai alleged that the NSA’s phone conversation was intercepted, and that he heard Ribadu directing security operatives to detain him.

Legit.ng understands that El-Rufai has cases with both the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and Independent Corrupt Practices Commission (ICPC).

Read more on Nasir El-Rufai:

Elections: El-Rufai's alleged plan surfaces

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a source in the opposition privy to the ongoing developments confirmed that El-Rufai was not contesting any elective position in the 2027 election.

The source said El-Rufai was only focused on mobilising against President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's second-term agenda.

A prominent associate of former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, who contested the 2023 presidential election but lost to Tinubu and is now aligned with El-Rufai, revealed that the ex-Kaduna governor’s main goal is to send Tinubu and his allies back to Lagos.

Source: Legit.ng