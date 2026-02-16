Breaking: Chaos as El-Rufai Storms EFCC Office in Abuja, Video Trends
Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering politics, elections, and governance in Nigeria and Africa.
FCT, Abuja - Former Kaduna State governor, Nasir El-Rufai, on Monday morning, February 16, arrirved at the Economic and Financial Crime Commission (EFCC) office in Abuja.
As reported by the International Centre for Investigative Reporting (The ICIR), El-Rufai's entourage was denied entry, causing a brief chaos at the gate.
The trending X video can be watched below:
More to come...
