Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering politics, elections, and governance in Nigeria and Africa.

FCT, Abuja - Former Kaduna State governor, Nasir El-Rufai, on Monday morning, February 16, arrirved at the Economic and Financial Crime Commission (EFCC) office in Abuja.

As reported by the International Centre for Investigative Reporting (The ICIR), El-Rufai's entourage was denied entry, causing a brief chaos at the gate.

The trending X video can be watched below:

More to come...

Source: Legit.ng