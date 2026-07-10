ADC national publicity secretary Bolaji Abdullahi announced the party's plan to restore fuel subsidy for low-income earners if it wins the 2027 general elections

Abdullahi made the disclosure during an interview, faulting the manner in which the current administration announced the removal of the fuel subsidy

The proposal drew sharp criticism from Nigerians who questioned its feasibility and described the plan as lacking a clear implementation strategy

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has vowed to reinstate fuel subsidy for commercial transport operators, including keke napep and danfo drivers, should the party unseat the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2027 general elections.

At the same time, the party faulted the manner in which the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and President Bola Tinubu-led federal government announced the removal of the fuel subsidy.

ADC discloses plan to return fuel subsidy after winning elections Photo Credit: @Imranmuhdz

Source: Twitter

ADC's Subsidy Plan for Low-Income Earners

Bolaji Abdullahi, the ADC's national publicity secretary, made this known during an appearance on Channels TV's Politics Today programme in Abuja on Thursday, July 9. Speaking under the segment titled "Opposition Challenges Government Narrative," Abdullahi outlined the party's position on fuel pricing as part of its broader campaign against the Tinubu administration's economic policies.

Abdullahi argued that a blanket removal of fuel subsidy, as implemented by President Bola Tinubu in May 2023, placed a disproportionate burden on low-income Nigerians who depend on commercial transport for their livelihoods. He suggested a differentiated pricing model that would extend subsidy relief to small-scale transport operators while leaving private vehicle owners, particularly those driving Sports Utility Vehicles, to pay market rates at the pump.

Reactions to ADC's Proposal

The announcement generated a wave of scepticism online. @Leo40818256 questioned the logistics of the plan, writing: "Will the ADC build fuel stations for keke and danfo riders separate from SUV riders? 😂😂😂"

@oodusanya02 raised concerns about enforcement, noting: "So if a man who drives an SUV will have another pricing at the filling station. That would be weird. Cos Nigerians I know will be buying fuel inside Jerry can and be pouring it into their SUV at him. And go back and enjoy the subsidy. Everything will be back to gaming the system."

@osotade1 was more blunt in his assessment: "When you listen to most of these opposition ideas, you will start praying for President Tinubu to finish his two terms. They just do not have a clue. A sector that has been deregulated is what he wants to revisit and control price differentials, Abi what is he saying?"

Nigerians react as ADC announces plan to return fuel subsidy Photo Credit: @Imranmuhdz

Source: Twitter

@bashorunagbaoye questioned the party's grasp of governance, writing: "It's very glaring that these people don't know what to do. They just want to occupy offices without a plan to make things better."

Not all responses were dismissive. @raph_su offered a broader reflection on the fuel subsidy debate, writing: "One thing I love about this drama is the fact that everybody is feeling the heat, both old and young, poor and rich. We have to be intentional and sacrifice some things to build our future prosperity."

@olufemi_oyebode also questioned Abdullahi's overall credibility, citing his tenure as minister of sports: "Between him and Dalung, they both competed for the worst minister in the history of sports."

See the video of Abdullahi on X here:

ADC chieftain denies dumping Atiku

Legit.ng earlier reported that a chieftain of the ADC and former governorship candidate under the PDP, Dino Melaye, denied dumping the camp of the party's presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar.

Melaye, who has been an ardent supporter of Atiku, said the video showing him supporting Peter Obi, the NDC presidential candidate in the 2027 election, was AI-generated.

The ADC chieftain explained that there is no going back on his support for Atiku, while expressing confidence that the former vice president would become victorious in the forthcoming elections.

Source: Legit.ng