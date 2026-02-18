Kevin Black 'Governor Amuneke' has shared an alleged offer he received to campaign for President Bola Tinubu's re-election

The screenshot of the chat showed the sender offering the skit maker to join the 'league of dollars' to support Tinubu

Kevin Black's social media post has sparked mixed reactions on social media, with supporters of the ruling party accusing him of fabricating the message

Popular skit maker Kevin Chinedu Arua, better known as Kevinblak, who is famous for his Governor Amuneke character, has shared an alleged offer he received to drum support for President Bola Tinubu ahead of the 2027 elections.

Kevin, known for his skits, mainly satire that mirrors the government not just in Nigeria but across Africa, on Wednesday, February 18, 2026, shared a WhatsApp message offering lucrative deals to endorse President Tinubu's campaign.

The sender assured Kevin of making more money than the crumbs he makes through his skits.

"Just join us and I will open you up to offers bigger than Facebook crumbs that you earn. Join the league of dollars and campaign for Tinubu. I know places I will take you to and all this data money won't take you there. I am inviting you to our pre campaign rally in Abuja on February 17," the message read in part.

In a caption, the skit maker hinted at making a skit to respond to the message.

"Let me sleep first!! I need to address some people," he wrote.

Kevin Black's social media post showing the message he received is below:

Reactions to Kevin Black's offer

The mouthwatering offer has brought up conversations about integrity and corruption as Nigerians shared diverse opinions. Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions, read them below:

JumeirahRoyale commented:

"Post the handle & that message page from the very top, if not. You are chasing mere clout with lies. EOD."

VictorManjul said:

"Dem don add you for group?"

defamouscollins said:

"Funny enough Tinubu doesn't even need this stress to rig the 2027 election."

PazzyVal commented:

"This message sounds like a pastor writing sef . This party still dey hustle o! Wait, na so dem dey operate after dem don chop you finish? Dem wan now give you change? Amuneke na our money, our oil money! If dem give you, collect am sharp-sharp. Nobody is more Nigerian than others. Collect am."

Ilesanm50940083 said:

"That message is from one of he so called City Boys Movement. Be it real-time e-transmission or not, Nigerians must unite to face these Assemblies of Political Criminals during the election. That manual transmission of results they believe the could rig through should be worked on."

