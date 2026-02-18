Sources disclosed that former Kaduna state governor Nasir El-Rufai remains in EFCC custody as questioning continued into a second night

The former governor is reportedly being held over issues linked to his time in office, while another legal matter is also being mentioned

Sources claim he has been allowed to observe daily prayers and Ramadan-related worship

Former Kaduna State Governor, Malam Nasir El-Rufai, has spent a second night in the custody of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), sources have confirmed.

The former governor, who is now a chieftain of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), was said to still be responding to questions from investigators as part of an ongoing probe.

Legit.ng recalls that El-Rufai honoured an invitation from the anti-graft agency on Monday and was questioned for several hours before he was later held by operatives.

Why EFCC is holding El-Rufai

According to reports, the EFCC is investigating allegations linked to the handling of public funds during El-Rufai’s time as governor of Kaduna State.

As reported by Daily Trust, a source familiar with the matter said the agency is probing claims involving a large sum reportedly running into hundreds of billions of naira.

Beyond the financial investigation, El-Rufai is also expected to face legal action connected to a separate allegation involving the interception of phone communications.

In Nigeria, unauthorised interception of communications is treated as a serious offence under existing cybercrime laws, with penalties that may include fines, imprisonment or both.

Source hints at possible bail

Giving an update on Tuesday, a source told Daily Trust that the former governor was not expected to leave custody that night, though administrative bail could be considered later.

“As of now, he is still with the commission. He is not going home tonight,” the source was quoted as saying.

Another source also claimed that El-Rufai was allowed to observe his daily prayers while in detention.

The source added that he was also permitted to observe Taraweeh prayers as the country prepares for the commencement of Ramadan.

EFCC yet to react officially

Efforts to get an official response from the EFCC spokesman, Dele Oyewale, were unsuccessful as of the time of filing this report.

