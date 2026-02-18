EFCC Keeps El-Rufai Overnight Again as Probe Deepens
- Sources disclosed that former Kaduna state governor Nasir El-Rufai remains in EFCC custody as questioning continued into a second night
- The former governor is reportedly being held over issues linked to his time in office, while another legal matter is also being mentioned
- Sources claim he has been allowed to observe daily prayers and Ramadan-related worship
Legit.ng Journalist Muslim Muhammad Yusuf is a 2025 Wole Soyinka Award winner, with over 8 years of experience in investigative reporting, human rights, politics, governance, and accountability in Nigeria.
Former Kaduna State Governor, Malam Nasir El-Rufai, has spent a second night in the custody of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), sources have confirmed.
The former governor, who is now a chieftain of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), was said to still be responding to questions from investigators as part of an ongoing probe.
Legit.ng recalls that El-Rufai honoured an invitation from the anti-graft agency on Monday and was questioned for several hours before he was later held by operatives.
Why EFCC is holding El-Rufai
According to reports, the EFCC is investigating allegations linked to the handling of public funds during El-Rufai’s time as governor of Kaduna State.
As reported by Daily Trust, a source familiar with the matter said the agency is probing claims involving a large sum reportedly running into hundreds of billions of naira.
Beyond the financial investigation, El-Rufai is also expected to face legal action connected to a separate allegation involving the interception of phone communications.
In Nigeria, unauthorised interception of communications is treated as a serious offence under existing cybercrime laws, with penalties that may include fines, imprisonment or both.
Source hints at possible bail
Giving an update on Tuesday, a source told Daily Trust that the former governor was not expected to leave custody that night, though administrative bail could be considered later.
“As of now, he is still with the commission. He is not going home tonight,” the source was quoted as saying.
N432bn probe: El-Rufai detained, DSS prepares to take action as battle with Ribadu takes another dimension
Another source also claimed that El-Rufai was allowed to observe his daily prayers while in detention.
The source added that he was also permitted to observe Taraweeh prayers as the country prepares for the commencement of Ramadan.
EFCC yet to react officially
Efforts to get an official response from the EFCC spokesman, Dele Oyewale, were unsuccessful as of the time of filing this report.
Legit.ng earlier reported that Nasir El-Rufai, the immediate past governor of Kaduna State, has been reportedly detained at the office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).
Sources privy to the development disclosed that the chieftain of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), who voluntarily presented himself at the anti-graft agency's headquarters on Monday, February 16, following an invitation, would spend the night in EFCC custody.
The development emerged as investigators continue to question the former governor, concerning his alleged financial improprieties when he was in office.
Source: Legit.ng
Muslim Muhammad Yusuf (Current affairs and politics editor) Muslim Muhammad Yusuf is the 2025 winner for the Wole Soyinka Award for Investigative Reporting (WSAIR); 1st Runner-up, CJID's Best in Community Reporting Award (2025). He is an Investigative Journalist and Fact-Checker with over 8 years of experience. He is the Politics and Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng. Muslim investigated stories around human rights, accountability and social issues. He has years of broadcasting skills and Fellow at Thompson Reuters Foundation (TRF), CJID, HumAngle and Daily Trust Foundation. Email: muslim.yusuf@corp.legit.ng