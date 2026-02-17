Over 10,000 students in Ebonyi State will benefit from free Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) registration

Initiative launched is part of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's youth empowerment and education reform drive

The National Coordinator of the group, Hon. Belusochukwu M. Enwere, said education is key for national transformation, enabling students to access opportunities for success

Ebonyi State - No fewer than 10,000 students in Ebonyi State will benefit from the free Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) registration exercise.

The South East Renewed Hope Agenda launched a free 2026 UTME registration exercise on Tuesday, February 2026.

10,000 Ebonyi students to benefit from South East Renewed Hope Agenda's free JAMB registration. Photo credit: South East Renewed Hope Agenda

The National Coordinator of the group, Hon. Belusochukwu M. Enwere, described the initiative as part of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s broader youth empowerment and education reform drive.

Enwere said the programme was designed to remove financial barriers preventing students from accessing tertiary education.

He stated this while speaking at the flag-off ceremony on Tuesday, February 17, 2026.

In a statement made available to Legit.ng, Enwere said the initiative aligns with Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda

He added that Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda prioritizes youth empowerment, educational advancement, and inclusive national development.

“Today is not just about registration for an examination. It is about unlocking doors of opportunity. It is about investing in the future and empowering a generation that will shape the destiny of our state and our nation.”

Enwere noted that education remains a critical tool for national transformation, arguing that accessible and quality learning opportunities are central to Nigeria’s long-term development goals.

He maintained that the free registration scheme demonstrates the administration’s commitment to ensuring that no qualified student is denied the opportunity to sit for JAMB due to financial constraints.

Enwere added that the JAMB registration intervention underscores the administration’s focus on sustaining the South East’s academic competitiveness.

“To our students, this opportunity must not be taken for granted. Prepare diligently and strive for excellence. The future belongs to those who prepare for it today,” he said, while also acknowledging the sacrifices of parents and guardians."

Tinubu's initiative offers free JAMB registration to 10,000 students in Ebonyi State.

