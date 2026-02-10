President Bola Tinubu has announced nine fresh appointments of Engr. Adesayo Olusegun Michael as the managing director and Chief Executive Officer of the board of the Nigerian Electricity Management Services Agency (NEMSA) and eight other board members.

The announcement was made in a statement by Bayo Onanuga, the president's special adviser on information and strategy, on Tuesday, February 10.

Other members of the board are listed below:

S/N Name Position 1 Engr. Aliyu Abdulazeez Executive Director, Technical 2 Ikechi Clara Nwosu Chairman, South East 3 Zubair Abdur’rauf Idris Member 4 Igba Elizabeth Member-North Central 5 Sani Alhaji Shehu Member–North East 6 Adeyemi Adetunji Member–South West 7 Engr Emmanuel Eneji Nkpe Member–South South 8 Engr. Charles Ogbonna Asogwa South East

Some Nigerians have started reacting to the appointment of the board. Below are some of their comments:

Inyali Peter raised an objection about the announcement:

"Sir, kindly look at this release again. It seems there’s something fundamentally wrong with this release. The “Board” is led by a Chairman, not the MD/CEO. And in the NEMSA Act, there’s nothing like the Chairman of any geopolitical zone, as it’s here for one of the appointees. What this release has done is to confuse Management with the Board. NEMSA has an MD, with I think four or three Executive Directors for Management, a Chairman and members of the Board."

Sabastine made a demand of the government:

"Another round of appointments announced with fanfare, but Nigerians are still waiting to see competence, transparency, and measurable impact reflected in governance."

Sammy Daniels asked when the federal government will conduct the census:

"When will Mr President @officialABAT, prepare and conduct a national census? I'm curious because census data will be crucial ahead of the 2027 general elections."

Oma Ann praised the president's move:

"So many appointments today to please some people. Tinubu's strategy."

Maicase called for the scrapping of the agency over alleged failure to conduct any research:

"Only a salary-paying institution. How many research studies have they conducted in the past? It's time to scrap these agencies that are not useful, or at least merge them."

