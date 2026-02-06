APC Drops Gov Uzodimma In Major Shake-Up as Fresh Development Emerges
The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has dropped Governor Hope Uzodimma as the chairman of the National Convention Central Coordination Committee and replaced him with the former governor of Katsina State, Aminu Bello Masari.
The convention of the party was scheduled for March 26 and 27. The development was contained in a statement signed by Ajibola Basiru, the APC national secretary and shared on the party's official X page on Friday, February 6.
According to The Punch, the Imo governor was earlier named as the chairman of the committee, but was reassigned as the treasurer following a reconstitution that was approved by the party leadership.
Also, the leadership of the party expanded the committee membership from 73 to 90, as more APC chieftains were added, including Senator Barry Mpigi and other senior party members.
Under the new structure, Anyim Pius Anyim, former Senate president, was listed as Vice Chairman 1, while AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, the governor of Kwara State and chairman of the Nigeria Governors' Forum, was named as Vice Chairman II.
Source: Legit.ng
