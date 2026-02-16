Reno Omokri notes no ADC leaders accompanied El-Rufai to EFCC, highlighting political isolation

Omokri recalls Amaechi's past, linking it to el-Rufai's current controversies and criminal associations

Implications of el-Rufai's alleged hacking syndicate create fear among ADC leaders, warns Omokri

FCT, Abuja- Ambassadorial designate, Reno Omokri, said no leader in the African Democratic Congress (ADC) followed Nasir el-Rufai to the EFCC office in Abuja.

Legit.ng reports that El-Rufai was at the EFCC headquarters on Monday, February 16, 2026.

Omokri said Rotimi Amaechi went with El-Rufai to the DSS when he alleged he was on a hot list of persons to be killed by then-President Goodluck Jonathan in 2014.

He said this time around, Amaechi, Atiku Abubakar, and Peter Obi were all absent at the EFCC office.

He stated this in apost shared via his X handle @renoomokri on Monday, February 16, 2026.

The social media critic said not a single major ADC chieftain followed El-Rufai to his interrogation because they know the implications.

“Because they know the implications. By revealing to Nigerians and the world that he is part of a criminal hacking syndicate, Nasir el-Rufa'i has become a pariah. He has been given a long rope and has hung himself.

“But even more importantly, each of the above-mentioned African Democratic Congress leaders is now aware that even they can be hacked and wiretapped by el-Rufa'i and his criminal gang of hackers!

“If Nasir el-Rufa'i has your number, be afraid. Be very afraid!

Nigerians react as El-Rufai went to EFCC alone

@Rouphages

True talk o. They don't want to be an accomplice in his case

@ManuelBlack247

No one wants to be tagged with that huge confession. They might show up if El-Rufai presented evidence, but he might not even have a chance to do so, coz why would you have access to NSA phone and still go on TV to say it!

@BangisLee

Because of integrity, they know he is clean. Why did Ododo follow Yahaya Bello to EFCC?

@BelloStillsuly

Because El-Rufai alone is a one-man battalion.

@edache78

A man who has lost power in his state wants to wrest power from Asiwaju.

Chaos as El-Rufai Storms EFCC Office in Abuja

Recall that El-Rufai arrived at the EFCC headquarters in Abuja in response to an invitation over ongoing investigations into alleged corruption during his tenure in office as Kaduna State governor

El-Rufai's arrival at the anti-graft agency’s Jabi headquarters drew a heavy security presence, as operatives restricted members of his entourage from entering the premises.

The development sparked tension at the commission’s entrance, where supporters of the former governor had gathered early in the day.

FG finally files charges against El-Rufai.

Legit.ng also reported that the Federal Government formally charged El-Rufai over allegations of unlawful phone interception involving the National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu.

Court documents list three counts, citing breaches of the Cybercrimes (Prohibition, Prevention, etc.) Amendment Act, 2024, and the Nigerian Communications Act, 2003

The charges follow El-Rufai’s public statements on Arise TV, where he allegedly admitted knowledge of the interception and associated individuals.

