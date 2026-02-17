Videos from the South West Road Transport Employers Association (RTEAN) rally in Lagos have emerged online

The highlight was the moment the association endorsed President Tinubu for second term ahead of the 2027 elections

A video also captured Fuji maestro KWAM 1's live performance at the event, sparking reactions from Nigerians

The Road Transport Employers Association of Nigeria (RTEAN) South West zone has joined the series of support groups that have publicly declared support for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu ahead of the 2027 general election.

RTEAN during its south west rally in Oyingbo area of Lagos on Tuesday, February 17, turned out in mass to make a bold public statement about their support for the president.

Fuji star KWAM 1 performs at RTEAN rally at Oyingbo, Lagos. Credit: kingwasiuayindemarshal/abat

The highlight from the event was the moment the body's leaders and members endorsed Tinubu for second term amid cheers.

KWAM 1 performs at RTEAN's rally

Fuji singer King Wasiu Ayinde, aka KWAM 1, was also present to serenade guests and RTEAN members at the event.

A short clip from his on-stage performance saw him sing about Tinubu, sharing what was important to the president's administration, including security and economy.

RTEAN's support for Tinubu comes amid the reactions that have trailed the City Boy Movement's support for the President in the southeast. This has seen the likes of Obi Cubana and Cubana Chiefpriest come under criticism on social media.

Reactions trail KWAM 1’s song lyrics as road transport employers in southwest endorse Tinubu for second term. Credit: abat

The video showing the moment South West RTEAN endorsed President Tinubu for second term is below:

A video from KWAM 1's performance is below:

Comments as RTEAN endorses Tinubu

The videos from the event have since triggered reactions, with many critcising KWAM 1 and RTEAN members. Legit.ng compiled some of the comments, read them below:

omoolaspace commented:

"Mr Wasiu Shey this Nigeria really de dagba soke under this government?"

horladeji_25 said:

"Which security lo je yin lo gun ? Kpai kpai people here and there evidence Dey everywhere say we lack insecurity in this country. I don’t blame this baba sha nah your work you Dey do."

olabode5289 commented:

"Security jeyin logun show where is secure in the country."

ekp_edeme wrote:

"Very bad bad country that I was born in chai no law no help from anywhere no gods government nothing just rich kids running their mouth online and crazy fans debating about who the best is."

tioluwaninimi commented:

"Na them they chop money that is meant for poor masses....them go still start work back when election is approaching."

nolimitdamola said:

"Na wetin them like be this. Thug empowerment, this f00l in front feeling untouchable."

