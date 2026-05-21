Fans of Nollywood actor Chinedu Ikedieze have expressed concern over his wife, Stephanie, after coming across her recent posts and pictures

The content creator, who used to feature in skits with the actor, has not done so for quite a while

Her Instagram page also suggests she has not been with the actor for some weeks, as they have not appeared together in recent content

The welfare of veteran actor Chinedu Ikedieze, aka Aki, and his wife has been on the lips of many who have visited her page in recent times.

According to a post by a blogger known as Truestoriesd with Ifeomafans, the actor’s wife has lost a lot of weight, and fans have raised questions about whether she is on a weight loss journey.

Reactions as speculations trail Chinedu Ikedieze’s wife, Stephanie, over recent look. Photo credit@iammsp1

Source: Instagram

In the post, it was also claimed that she changed her profile name to her husband’s name and that the two have not been doing skits together for some time.

The blogger also questioned if all is well with the movie star, while warning that it is his second marriage and advising him to keep things more private.

Legit.ng’s findings about Aki’s wife

A check by Legit.ng on the actor’s wife’s page shows that she has indeed lost weight, and there are no clear indications that she is using any weight loss product.

Fans send memo to Chinedu Ikedieze about his wife, Stephanie. Photo credit@chineduikedieze

Source: Instagram

It was also discovered that she has not done skits with the actor for a couple of weeks, and she appears not to be in her matrimonial home.

She has, however, been featured in skits with another man who resembles her.

Fans react to post about Aki’s wife

Reacting, fans of the actor expressed concern over his wife, noting that marriage is not easy and suggesting that the movie star may be keeping his private life away from public scrutiny.

Others commented on the challenges women face in marriage and wished the actor well.

Here is the Instagram post below:

What fans said about Aki's wife

Mixed reactions ahev greed the post about the skit maker and businesswoman. Here are comments below:

@amakaokafor41 stated:

"And they are keeping it private.. marriage these days ehh.'

@ i_am_gloriaofoegbu said:

"Is the sign up for soft girl life for me lol."

@plusattraction_onlinestore shared:

"She is on a weight loss journey, everyone is on it now, so make una free una mind from bad news."

@ shugar_maye wrote:

"If I find out, even if it's on my wedding day, that u as a man has bad temperament and keep Malice,omo I will walk away."

@ kosisochukwu__favour commented:

"Marriage is deep, marriage be like a secret cult, if you never enter, you no go really understand."

Aki celebrated on his birthday

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had reported that Nollywood actor Aki had received a pleasant surprise while in bed on his birthday.

The actor was woken up by the noise of people and a saxophonist in his hotel room as they wonderfully marked his birthday.

He thanked the producer of the movie and the hotel he lodged in for specially honouring him.

Source: Legit.ng