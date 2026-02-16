The Federal Government has formally charged former Kaduna State Governor Nasir El-Rufai over allegations of unlawful phone interception involving the National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu

Court documents list three counts, citing breaches of the Cybercrimes (Prohibition, Prevention, etc.) Amendment Act, 2024, and the Nigerian Communications Act, 2003

The charges follow El-Rufai’s public statements on Arise TV, where he allegedly admitted knowledge of the interception and associated individuals

The Federal Government has formally filed charges against former Kaduna State Governor, Malam Nasir El-Rufai, over alleged unlawful interception of the phone communications of the National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu.

The charges followed comments El-Rufai reportedly made during an appearance on Arise TV’s Prime Time programme in Abuja on February 13, 2026.

Court documents, marked C2/99/2026 and dated February 16, 2026, list the Federal Republic of Nigeria as complainant and El-Rufai as defendant.

The prosecution alleges that El-Rufai admitted to involvement in, or knowledge of, the interception of the NSA’s communications and failed to report those responsible to the appropriate security agencies.

Three counts have been listed, citing breaches under the Cybercrimes (Prohibition, Prevention, etc.) Amendment Act, 2024, and the Nigerian Communications Act, 2003, which the government says compromised public safety and national security.

The three counts

The first count alleges that El-Rufai’s admission on television constitutes an offence under Section 12(1) of the Cybercrimes (Prohibition, Prevention, etc.) Amendment Act, 2024.

The second count claims he acknowledged knowing individuals who unlawfully intercepted the National Security Adviser’s phone communications but failed to report them to the appropriate authorities, in violation of Section 27(b) of the same law

The third count alleges that, alongside others still at large, El-Rufai used technical devices or systems in Abuja in 2026 to intercept the NSA’s communications, an action said to threaten public safety and national security, contrary to Section 131(2) of the Nigerian Communications Act, 2003.

The case is now before the courts as the legal process begins.

Ribadu Reacts to El-Rufai's Accusation

