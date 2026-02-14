Former Kano Governor Abdullahi Ganduje has demanded an investigation into Kaduna counterpart, Nasir El-Rufai's alleged connection to activist Dadiyata's disappearance

El-Rufai accused Ganduje of orchestrating Dadiyata's abduction by Kano police officers when he was the governor of the state

This is as President Bola Tinubu's aide, Bayo Onanuga, called for an inquiry into El-Rufai's wiretapping claims involving NSA Nuhu Ribadu

Abdullahi Ganduje, the former governor of Kano state, has called for a probe of his counterpart in Kaduna, Nasir El-Rufai, after the African Democratic Congress (ADC) chieftain linked him to the disappearance of a popular activist, Abubakar Idris, also known as Dadiyata.

Ganduje, who was the former national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), made the call in a statement by former commissioner for information and internal affairs in Kano, Muhammad Garba. The former governor described El-Rufai's allegation “as reckless, unfounded and a clear attempt to shift responsibility for an incident that occurred entirely within Kaduna State.”

Abdullahi Gandue replies to Nasir El-Rufai's allegation

El-Rufai speaks on Kaduna activist

The former Kaduna governor had claimed that the activist was abducted at his residence in Kaduna by some police officers who came from Kano when Ganduje was the governor of the state.

For several years, Nigerians have accused El-Rufai, who was the governor of Kaduna during the abduction of the activist, of being behind the incident.

Speaking on the allegations in an interview on Arise Television on Friday, February 13, the former governor claimed that Dadiyata was not criticising his administration was it was reported, but claimed that he was a main critic of the government of Ganduje.

His statement reads in part:

“Three years after he was abducted, a policeman who was posted from Kano to Ekiti State confessed to someone that they were sent from Kano to abduct Dadiyata and that the officer was worried about that. That is all I know.”

Onanuga calls for El-Rufai's probe

This is as Bayo Onanuga, the special adviser on information and strategy to President Bola Tinubu, called for a thorough investigation of El-Rufai, following the latter's confession of wire-tapping into the phone of the National Security Adviser (NSA), Nuhu Ribadu.

The presidential aide made the call in an interview while reacting to the former governor's claim in an interview on Friday, February 13.

In the interview, the former governor alleged that the NSA ordered his arrest following what he described as a failed move to arrest and detain him at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, on Thursday, February 12.

The chieftain of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) also alleged that the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) used the Department of State Services (DSS) to carry out the action.

When asked how he knew that the NSA ordered his arrest, the former governor said he and others listened to his conversation.

Bayo Onanuga condemned Nasir El-Rufai Photo Credit: @elrufai

El-Rufai speaks on sacking Tinubu

Legit.ng earlier reported that former Kaduna Governor Nasir El-Rufai urged the opposition to unite against President Bola Tinubu in the 2027 elections.

El-Rufai explained that the airport incident intensified his resolve to challenge the ruling APC administration in the next poll.

The former governor's legal team had criticised the alleged unlawful arrest attempt, asserting a lack of proper procedure by security operatives.

