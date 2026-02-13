Chibunna Nwafor, a native doctor, was arrested for murdering a pregnant nurse in Anambra State

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Anambra State - The Anambra State Police Command has arrested a man identified as Chibunna Nwafor, aged 26, allegedly involved in the murder of a pregnant nurse in Ogbunike, Oyi Local Government Area of the state.

The suspect reportedly conspired with his gang members and allegedly murdered and mutilated the body of the nurse.

The native doctor, who is also known as “Offonwadile,” took the remains to his shrine.

As reported by The Punch, the nurse was killed in July 2025 after her friend lured her to her house under the pretext of seeking medical treatment.

The police arrested the friend on July 29, 2025, while the native doctor had been on the run.

The state police spokesman, Ikenga, said the native doctor was arrested in his hideout at Umueri community in Anambra East Local Government Area of the state.

Ikenga said the suspect was arrested through sustained community collaboration and intelligence-driven efforts on February 11, 2026.

He made this known in a press statement issued on Friday, February 13, 2026.

The police spokesperson said the prime suspect has been handed over to the Police higher investigative formation for discreet investigative proceedings.

He further stated that investigations are ongoing, and further updates will be provided as developments unfold.

Native doctor arrested for preparing ‘charms for kidnappers

Recall that a celebrity native doctor was arrested for allegedly preparing charms for kidnappers and yahoo boys.

Akwa Okuko Tiwaraki n’Oba was arrested by operatives of the Agunechemba security group on February 8, 2025.

The herbalist could face up to six years in prison, a N20 million fine, or both if found guilty by the court.

Source: Legit.ng