A Nigerian man whose team dared native doctor Chukwudozie Nwangwu, popularly known as Akwa Okuko Tiwara Aki, has shared his experience

According to the man, they wanted the flamboyant native doctor to show practical evidence of his juju (magical power)

After they booked an appointment with him and got to his place in Oba, Anambra, something unexpected happened

Following reports of Akwa Okuko Tiwara Aki's arrest in Anambra, a man, Kelly Hassino, has recounted his experience with the popular native doctor.

Kelly, who did a juju test challenge at that time, said he and his team went from state to state to test its powers.

Kelly Hassino said his team dared Akwa Okuko to show practical evidence of his juju. Photo Credit: Kelly Hassino, Instagram/@akwa_okuku_tiwara_aki_1of_oba

Source: Facebook

Kelly, in a Facebook post, said his team dared Akwa Okuko to demonstrate to them his juju in practical terms and claimed the native doctor boasted.

Against the warnings of hardcore juju believers, Kelly said he and his team booked an appointment to see Akwa Okuko.

On getting to Oba, Anambra, where he is based, Kelly said he did not take their calls again. Kelly wrote:

"I remember when we did juju test challenge, going from state to state to test the efficacy of juju.

"My team dared Akwa Okuko to show us practical evidence of his juju and he made plenty mouth.

"Infact fellow supporters or hardcore believers of juju warned us to try any other juju person if we want to but don't go close to Akwa Okuko because he will just finish us patapata!

"But we booked an appointment with him only for us to reach Anambra State and get to Oba where he stays and started calling and he didn't pick calls again.

"When kidnappers came to kidnap him at his hotel last two years ago, after his release, he said he didn't want to disappear because but surrendered to them because if he did, they'll have gotten angry and killed innocent people.

"Ok we believed it.

"When government came to arrest him, he didn't disappear still because...

"Anyways what do I know sef?"

Man's experience with Akwa Okuko stirs reactions

Ojinika Ifunanya Jennifer said:

"Stop saying saying to draw followers this boy, someone that was invited and you enst him to disappear,how many times your pastor don disappear,you go dey Facebook dey yarn dust."

Kalu Emmanuel said:

"Even though I don't like this Akwa Okuko guy, but what sense does it make disappearing from government??

"Government that knows your house and business place..... Where are you disappearing to?"

Sunny John Daniels said:

"I remembered that time, you started moving from shrine to shrine in Anambra with a tipper driver as es.cort."

Prince Emeka Odenigbo said:

"My Boss disappearance is not an evidence of JuJu and power!

"He didn't pick your call then because he may have viewed you in his mirror and he saw that you are a good content creator and many depends on you to survive so he spared you.

"Am a Christian but I respect Akwa more than many pastors because he is truthful and defends what he believes in.

"Añuna ngwo na nkwu na abia."

Emmanuel Chibuike Ugwu said:

"He don view u for mirror see say u and ur team na mumu people thats why he no bother pick una call.

"U never go check ur side igala way do juju pass na igbo land u won come.

"U for start with igala side make then put u for bottle 😆."

Akwa Okuko arrested for reportedly preparing charms

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that popular native doctor Akwa Okuko was arrested for reportedly preparing charms for yahoo boys and kidnappers.

Akwa Okuko was reportedly arrested in Oba, Idemili South local government area of Anambra state, on Saturday evening, February 8, 2025.

The Punch reported that the native doctor was taken to the office of the Deputy Governor, Dr Onyeka Ibezim, for interrogation.

Proofread by Kola Muhammed, journalist and copyeditor at Legit.ng

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng