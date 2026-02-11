Adamawa police arrested three suspects over the kidnapping of an elderly man in Fufore Local Government Area, with one suspect identified as the victim’s son

Investigators said the arrest followed a joint security raid involving police operatives and members of Miyetti Allah in Jera village

Suspects admitted to plotting the abduction for a N2 million ransom, while police confirmed the victim’s whereabouts remained unknown

Police in Adamawa state say three men have been arrested over the abduction of an elderly man in a rural community, with investigators alleging that one of the suspects is the victim’s son.

The Adamawa State Police Command said the arrests followed a joint security operation in Jera village, located in the Malabu District of Fufore Local Government Area.

Officers said the operation formed part of ongoing efforts to curb kidnapping, gender-based violence and other crimes across the state.

The incident was reported to have occurred on 30 January 2026. Police said the victim, identified as Alhaji Ahmadu, was taken from his community and has not yet been located.

Joint security raid nabs suspects

Police spokesman SP Suleiman Yahaya Nguroje said the suspects were picked up during a coordinated raid involving police officers and members of Miyetti Allah.

“To intensify operations against criminal elements in the state, a joint coordinated operation comprising Police operatives and members of the Miyetti-Allah, carried out a raid operation at Fufore Local Government Area and 3 suspected kidnappers were arrested at Jera village in Malabu District,” he said.

Those arrested were named as Lawali Haruna, 45, Yahaya Ibrahim, 25, and Da’u Alhaji Ahmadu, 28. Police said all three are residents of Jera village.

Son linked to father’s abduction

Da’u Alhaji Ahmadu told reporters that he had conspired with others to abduct his father in order to raise money for personal reasons.

“My name is Da'u Alhaji Ahmadu, I'm 28 years old, a resident of Jera village and I'm a married man. I connived with my friends to kidnap my father Alhaji Ahmadu and demand for a ransom of 2 million naira because I want to add another wife to make them 2,” he said.

He added that he now regrets the decision and appealed for forgiveness from his father and the community.

Another suspect, Yahaya Ibrahim, said he became involved after being approached by Da’u, while Lawali Haruna told police he contacted another individual who carried out the abduction. All three said they no longer knew the victim’s whereabouts.

The Adamawa state Commissioner of Police praised cooperation between security agencies and local groups, saying it had strengthened crime fighting efforts. He urged residents to continue providing timely and credible information as the search for the victim continues.

