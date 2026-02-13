Kaduna Assembly denied claims of Kajuru lawmaker Usman Stingo's abduction by terrorists

Kaduna, Kaduna State - The Kaduna State House of Assembly has said a report alleging that Usman Stingo, the member representing Kajuru Constituency, was abducted by suspected terrorists is false.

As reported by Vanguard, the chairman, House Committee on Information, NGOs and Development Partners, Marah Henry, who made this known in a statement on Thursday, February 12, said the report published by an online medium was fictitious and malicious.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) also noted the Kaduna Assembly rebuttal.

Kaduna lawmaker abduction claim debunked

Henry said the lawmaker representing Kajuru was safe and currently discharging his official duties.

He added that the individual mentioned in the publication was wrongly identified as a member of the Kaduna State House of Assembly.

According to him, the photograph used in the report does not represent the leadership of the constituency, further indicating the lack of due diligence by the publisher.

He said:

“The report is entirely false and a figment of the publisher’s imagination.

“It is a calculated attempt to incite fear, cause public unrest and undermine public trust in government’s security capacity."

Furthermore, the committee chairman urged members of the public to disregard the report and remain calm, assuring that the state government remained committed to the safety of lives and property.

He advised the citizens to rely only on official sources for information and avoid sharing unverified reports capable of causing panic.

Henry said:

“The government’s priority remains the peace and stability of Kaduna State."

Bandits abduct priest in Kaduna

Meanwhile, terrorists abducted a Catholic priest and 10 other residents while killing three persons during an attack on Karku community in Kauru Local Government Area (LGA) of Kaduna state.

The Catholic Archdiocese of Kafanchan confirmed the abduction of Reverend Father Nathaniel Asuwaye, parish priest of Holy Trinity Catholic Church, who was reportedly taken alongside the other victims in the early hours of Saturday, February 7.

In a statement, the Diocesan Chancellor, Very Reverend Father Jacob Shanet, expressed deep sorrow over the incident and called for prayers for the victims.

He said:

“Dear brothers and sisters in Christ, with profound sadness, we announce the kidnapping of our priest, Rev. Fr. Nathaniel Asuwaye, the Parish Priest of Holy Trinity Catholic Church, Karku, Kauru LGA of Kaduna state."

According to Shanet, the attackers stormed the priest’s residence at about 3.20 am, with villagers describing the assault as an invasion by armed terrorists.

