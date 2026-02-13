Was Influential Kaduna Lawmaker Abducted by Bandits? Fact Emerges
- Kaduna Assembly denied claims of Kajuru lawmaker Usman Stingo's abduction by terrorists
- Chairman Marah Henry labelled the report as false, malicious, and an attempt to incite fear
- Public urged to rely on official sources for information and avoid unverified reports
Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering public affairs and governance in Nigeria and Africa.
Kaduna, Kaduna State - The Kaduna State House of Assembly has said a report alleging that Usman Stingo, the member representing Kajuru Constituency, was abducted by suspected terrorists is false.
As reported by Vanguard, the chairman, House Committee on Information, NGOs and Development Partners, Marah Henry, who made this known in a statement on Thursday, February 12, said the report published by an online medium was fictitious and malicious.
News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) also noted the Kaduna Assembly rebuttal.
Kaduna lawmaker abduction claim debunked
Henry said the lawmaker representing Kajuru was safe and currently discharging his official duties.
He added that the individual mentioned in the publication was wrongly identified as a member of the Kaduna State House of Assembly.
According to him, the photograph used in the report does not represent the leadership of the constituency, further indicating the lack of due diligence by the publisher.
He said:
“The report is entirely false and a figment of the publisher’s imagination.
“It is a calculated attempt to incite fear, cause public unrest and undermine public trust in government’s security capacity."
Furthermore, the committee chairman urged members of the public to disregard the report and remain calm, assuring that the state government remained committed to the safety of lives and property.
He advised the citizens to rely only on official sources for information and avoid sharing unverified reports capable of causing panic.
Henry said:
“The government’s priority remains the peace and stability of Kaduna State."
Bandits abduct priest in Kaduna
Meanwhile, terrorists abducted a Catholic priest and 10 other residents while killing three persons during an attack on Karku community in Kauru Local Government Area (LGA) of Kaduna state.
The Catholic Archdiocese of Kafanchan confirmed the abduction of Reverend Father Nathaniel Asuwaye, parish priest of Holy Trinity Catholic Church, who was reportedly taken alongside the other victims in the early hours of Saturday, February 7.
In a statement, the Diocesan Chancellor, Very Reverend Father Jacob Shanet, expressed deep sorrow over the incident and called for prayers for the victims.
He said:
“Dear brothers and sisters in Christ, with profound sadness, we announce the kidnapping of our priest, Rev. Fr. Nathaniel Asuwaye, the Parish Priest of Holy Trinity Catholic Church, Karku, Kauru LGA of Kaduna state."
According to Shanet, the attackers stormed the priest’s residence at about 3.20 am, with villagers describing the assault as an invasion by armed terrorists.
Kaduna abduction: 80 victims found
Legit.ng earlier reported that the Village Head of Kurmin Wali confirmed that 80 abducted victims had been found, though 86 remained missing after the attack in Kaduna State.
Survivors said they fled into the forest and hid in fear, delaying their return and communication with the community.
Authorities acknowledged the incident after initial denial, while police continued meetings with local leaders to address insecurity.
