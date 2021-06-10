- The police in Imo have arrested 10 suspected IPOB/ESN members responsible for the unrest in the southeast state

- Among the suspects is a 65-year-old native doctor who was arrested at Ukwuorji in Mbaitoli local government area and led the police to the other nine

- The police said two of the suspects were involved in the attack on the country home of the Imo state governor, Hope Uzodimma

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Owerri, Imo state - The Imo state police command has arrested a native doctor who prepares charms for members of the outlawed Indigenous Peoples of Biafra (IPOB) and the military wing, Eastern Security Network (ESN).

According to Daily Trust, the command also arrested nine persons in connection with the attack on the country home of the state governor, Hope Uzodimma.

The police in Imo have arrested a 65-year-old native doctor who prepares charm for IPOB/ESN members. Photo credit: Nigeria Police Force

Source: Facebook

Legit.ng gathers that the spokesman of the command, Bala Elkana, made this known in a statement on Wednesday, June 9.

Elkana said police operatives arrested the 65-year-old native doctor named Ezeugo Ordu, on Tuesday, June 8 at Ukwuorji in Mbaitoli local government area, The Punch also stated.

He said Ordu confessed to being a member of IPOB/ESN and made useful statements on the recent attacks on police stations as well as the residence of Governor Hope Uzodinma.

The police spokesman said Ordu further led operatives to the IPOB/ESN camp in a bush close to Njaba River where nine persons were arrested while planning another attack.

Noting that assorted charms were recovered from them, Elkana said two out of the nine arrested in the hideout, including the native doctor, were identified to be part of the hoodlums that attacked the private Governor Uzodimma's residence and some police stations.

Surrender and get "soft landing"

Elkana said the state police commissioner has called on IPOB/ESN members or any other criminal syndicate in the state especially those who stole police arms to voluntarily surrender themselves to enable them to get “soft landing”.

He added that the police boss vowed that those who fail to surrender will be arrested and made to face the full wrath of the law.

The police commissioner also cited as saying that the command will do everything possible to rid Imo state of crime and criminality.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read the best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

Maurice Iwu blames all Imo indigenes over insecurity

Meanwhile, Maurice Iwu, the former chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), has blamed all the indigenes of Imo for the current insecurity situation in the state.

Iwu who is also from the state claimed that the silence and complicity of Imo indigenes allowed the insecurity to fester.

He also noted that "no matter who is causing the problem from outside, there must be some participation by Imo people for that to happen".

Source: Legit