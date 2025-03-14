A Nigerian traditionalist, whose marriage is about 22 years old, is seeking a second wife for her 45-year-old husband

In an exclusive interview with Legit.ng, the female native doctor explained why getting her hubby a second wife would lead to a long-lasting marriage

The Enugu indigene further opened up about why she wants a second wife, adding that her husband is in support of it

Ori-Efi Nwambagu, a native doctor based in Enugu, has announced on Facebook that she needs a second wife for her husband, Ejiofor Ugwu.

The traditionalist (Ezenwanyi in Igbo) said she wants someone within the age range of 32 and 36, but noted that the potential second wife would not stay with her and her husband in the same house.

A female traditionalist is looking for a second wife for her husband. Photo Credit: Ezenwanyi Ori-efi Nwamba Agu

Source: Facebook

Nwambagu said the potential second wife is expected to care for her kids and can also have hers.

She wrote on Facebook:

"I want a second wife for my husband you know am a traditionalist if you know you can match with my energy please I need you. Age from 32, 36 years but you are not going to stay with me in my own house you will be in your own place, I want to focus on my work and for my husband to be taking care of.

"You will take my kids as your own children, that will not prevent you of giving birth to your own children. I will discuss more about this decision when I found one she must be an igbo woman any state can go with me."

Why traditionalist wants second wife for husband

When asked why she wants a second wife for her husband, Nwambagu, who hails from Isi-Uzo local government, Ikemin Enugu, told Legit.ng that it would make her marriage last longer.

The native doctor, who would clock 38 on March 29, added that getting her man a second wife would aid his longevity and reduce the risks of infection and unfaithfulness in the marriage.

"Yes, because I want to encourage my fellow woman to be doing so that our marriage will be lasting.

"And our husbands will last too as you can see this days man are dieing quick also it will reduce the risk of infection and death in our marriage and unfaithfulness too."

She added that her work has made it difficult to have time for her husband, hence the decision to get him a second wife.

"I'm a traditionalist. I don't normally have time for my husband. We only make out on Orie day, that is one day from the four market days.

"Out of those four days, I will not still have the chance for him. Sometimes in three weeks, we have not had sex because of the nature of the work. I normally have some work that will require l do not have sex with him for days before the work."

A traditionalist is in support of her husband taking a second wife. Photo Credit: Ezenwanyi Ori-efi Nwamba Agu

Source: Facebook

Is the native doctor's husband in support?

Legit.ng further asked the traditionalist if her husband supports the second wife search, and she replied:

"Yes, he said he needs somebody who is mature so that our relationship will not scatter."

When quizzed if her husband knew about her occupation before he married her, the native doctor, who is also a commercial farmer, said he knew.

"Yes, his people went somewhere and they told them that we have dibia (native doctor) in my lineage, both sides, and they refused my husband to marry me, but because we love each other, we insisted.

"When I started having a crisis about this my work, nobody was there for us. I was a mad woman because I refused to do the work. I wanted to do it in church, but it failed me, that is when I started running mad."

She described her husband, who hails from Ikem Ogor in Isi-Uzo local government, as a good and gentle man. Nwambagu disclosed that her husband is a civil servant working under the state's Ministry of Health and that they have been married for about 22 years.

The traditionalist noted that she has been practising for 11 years and doesn't engage in the negative part of the occupation, adding that she preaches against it on her Facebook wall.

"No, I am a water priestess. I don't put my hand in oke ite and all those dangerous charms. I do reconciliation work, cleaning, water settlement from water people and spiritual husband and I treat with herbs and roots."

Female herbalist's announcement sparks reactions

Ichie Nwachinaemere Mbachu said:

"Honestly, you're a good woman, but before you proceed on this make sure igbandu is involved. Then your husband's ezumezu and your ezumezu must be in agreement to this, then everything must be attached to igbandu,

"I knew how you feels, You really want to protect him from igba na iro, be careful while on process of this."

Akam Chuks said:

"U are also arranging a disaster in ur family, they will come as an angel in the beginning and turn a demon when they hv balanced...be warned!"

Pius Tochi said:

"Mummy you are looking for second wife for your husband while we never marry one. Hmmm mummy I no gree ooooo."

Maureen Njoku said:

"Allow him to make up his mind to do that, don't be over good woman and mess things up for yourself.you may ne doing it with good intentions while he's not happy about that."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a female herbalist had expressed readiness to be Senator Ned Nwoko's wife.

Wealthy female native doctor flaunts her riches

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported about a wealthy female native doctor who lives in a N146 million mansion.

Contrary to people's expectations of a native doctor, the woman lives in affluence and makes N1.8 million daily from consultation fees alone.

The female herbalist invested in real estate and owns a petrol station, lorries and public service vehicles. Her pieces of land are located in Malindi, Tala, Nairobi and Nakuru areas.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Proofreading by Nkem Ikeke, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng