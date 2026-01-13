Mali’s AFCON campaign ended in disappointment after failing to reach the semi-finals

A self-proclaimed native doctor was arrested for allegedly defrauding supporters with promises of victory

Mali were knocked out of AFCON 2025 after losing to Senegal 1-0 in the Round of 16

Mali’s Africa Cup of Nations 2025 campaign ended abruptly after a defeat to former champions Senegal in the quarter-finals.

The Eagles had been tipped by fans to go further, but the team failed to win a single match in regulation time throughout the tournament.

Police in Mali arrest native doctor for defrauding supporters with a failed promise of winning the AFCON title. Photo by Abdel Majid Bziquat

Source: Getty Images

The disappointing performance not only left supporters frustrated but also exposed the folly of relying on supernatural assurances.

Social media quickly filled with discussions and memes about the self-proclaimed native doctor who had promised to deliver Mali’s title through spiritual means, a promise that ultimately fell flat.

Native doctor arrested for AFCON promise

Authorities in Mali have arrested a man identified only as Mr. Sinayogo, who allegedly collected over ₦55 million (€33,500) from associates and supporters with the claim that he could ensure Mali’s victory in AFCON 2025.

With the AFCON semifinals matches now confirmed with Senegal facing Egypt and Nigeria set to face off against Morocco, Milians are disappointed they have missed out on the AFCON again despite the promise from the native doctor.

According to L'Equipe, the arrest followed Mali’s elimination and accusations of fraud and false representation.

“Charlatanism is punishable by law in Mali,” said an official from the cybercrime unit.

He added that arresting the native doctor during the tournament would have been difficult due to the ongoing AFCON matches.

After the defeat, an angry mob reportedly went to Mr. Sinayogo’s home before police intervened, detaining him at the cybercrime unit.

A social media content creator close to the native doctor explained:

“This man, initially known as a political activist, proclaimed himself a marabout overnight and made a fortune.”

The incident highlights the dangers of exploiting national pride and sports enthusiasm for personal gain.

Mali’s AFCON wrap up

Mali endured a disappointing AFCON campaign in Morocco after failing to win a single game during regulation time but managed to reach the quarterfinals.

Mali failed to win a single game in regulation at AFCON 2025 despite reaching the quarterfinals. Photo by Abdel Majid Bziquat

Source: Getty Images

The Eagles started out their campaign with a 1-1 draw against Zambia, followed by another 1-1 draw against hosts Morocco.

Mali wrapped up their group phase with a goalless draw against Comoros and then advanced through to the Round of 16, winning via penalties after a 1-1 draw in regular time against Tunisia.

According to SuperSport, Mali held their nerve in the shootout, recovering from an opening miss to secure a 3-2 victory after the Carthage Eagles failed to convert their final two attempts.

Unfortunately for the Eagles, their luck ran out after they were beaten by Senegal 1-0 in the quarterfinal, ending their hopes of winning a first AFCON title, despite the prophecy from a fake native doctor.

The episode has sparked widespread reactions online, with football fans emphasising that preparation and on-field performance, rather than spiritual shortcuts, determine success in football.

Female Native doctors hold WhatsApp training

In another development, Legit.ng reported that reactions have followed an upcoming seven-day WhatsApp training organised by two Nigerian female native doctors to help people understand and answer their calls as diviners.

Ori-Efi Nwambagu, an Enugu-based native doctor, who is one of the hosts, shared the training flyer on Facebook.

Source: Legit.ng