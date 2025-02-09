Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 7 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international events

Oba, Anambra state - Operatives of Agunechemba, a local security group in Anambra State have arrested celebrity native doctor, Akwa Okuko Tiwaraki n’Oba, for allegedly preparing charms for kidnappers and Yahoo boys.

Akwa Okuko was arrested in Oba, Idemili South local government area of Anambra state, on Saturday evening, February 8, 2025.

The native doctor, Akwa Okuko Tiwaraki n’Oba denies preparing charms for kidnappers. Photo credit: Akwa-Okuko Tiwaraki foundation 1of oba

The kidnappers who masquerade as Yahoo boys are said to the once terrorising the state.

According to Daily Trust, the native doctor was arrested following allegations that he prepares charms for the criminals.

The billionaire native doctor was swiftly taken to the office of the Deputy Governor, Dr. Onyeka Ibezim, for interrogation, the Punch reports.

The popular native doctor, however, denied the allegation and has been detained for further investigation by the security agency.

“I have long stopped doing ‘Oke Ite’. That thing is not a charm. We just gave it the name ‘Oke Ite’ because we put it in a pot. In the Igbo language, ‘Oke Ite’ means big pot.”

The Anambra State Homeland Security Law strict penalties on native doctors who prepare or administer charms, including the infamous ‘Odeshi’, ‘Okeite’, and ‘Mkpu Egbe’.

The newly established law explicitly targets individuals who create charms believed to provide protection or wealth through unlawful means, as well as those who publicly promote such practices.

According to the law, offenders face up to six years in prison, a N20 million fine, or both.

Legit.ng also reported that Akwa Okuko Tiwara Aki recounted his ordeal after he was released from the kidnappers' den.

The famous native doctor said he was shot severely during the raid, but the bullet did not penetrate him even though he lost two security aides.

Akwa stated that he would have disappeared, but he chose not in order to save lives and avoid severe casualties.

Also, three siblings of a native doctor, aged between two to six were killed and left in a car by unknown gunmen.

The children were brutally murdered by the armed men in Nise, a community in Awka South local government area of Anambra state.

The Anambra state police command's spokesperson, SP Tochukwu Ikenga, shared details of the Force's next line of action.

