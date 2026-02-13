Adamawa Governor Ahmadu Fintiri has hinted at defection from PDP to APC based on constituents' wishes

Political reactions showed mixed sentiments regarding Fintiri's potential party switch

Fintiri is one of the last PDP governors amidst increasing defections to the APC

Governor Ahmadu Fintiri of Adamawa has spoken on the possibility of him dumping the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the possible ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

The governor, while addressing questions on his defection plan, said he would not hesitate to leave the party if his people asked him to leave the PDP. He added that he is still consulting with his people.

Governor Fintiri said:

"There are a lot of rumours about whether Fintiri will defect to the (APC) or not. If that is the wish of my people to defect, politics is all about people. I'm still consulting, and if my people say I should move, I will move."

Fintiri is one of the four governors who were left in the PDP, following the defection of Governor Sheriff Oborevwori, Umo Eno, Agbu Kefas, Siminalayi Fubara, and Peter Mbah of Delta, Akwa Ibom, Taraba, Rivers and Enugu states respectively. Currently, the PDP has Governor Fintiri, Dauda Lawal of Zamfara, Bala Mohammed of Bauchi and Seyi Makinde of Oyo State.

However, Governor Fintiri's comment has started generating responses from Nigerians. Below are some of their reactions:

King Dave said that the governor is on his way to the APC:

"In Nigeria, when a governor says, “I am consulting my people,” it means “I am checking the size of the federal allocation.” Fintiri is playing a high-stakes game of political chicken with the PDP. He already betrayed Atiku, and he is on his way to the APC."

Davinci commented on the political terrain in the state:

Politics is really an interesting game. A PDP preparing to welcome an APC president. All billboards of PDP along the airport road to the Govt house have been pulled down, while APC billboard is mounted everywhere under the instruction of the Governor"

Cassy Okosisi said:

"You all should just move, and let’s have only electronic transmission of result real time, without manual collation. Watch the fall of Apc."

Ababakar Sadiq said the governor has recorded success under the PDP:

"Sir, you belong to the APC, Allah ya kiyaye hanya. We are glad all you've achieved so far is under the PDP... Mun gode."

Toba Truth said the governor should just dump the PDP for the APC:

"Which people? Your family people, or the people that voted for you, or the APC caucus, just move to the APC as simply as ABC."

