Atiku Abubakar visited Nasir El-Rufai after a failed arrest attempt by security operatives

Nigerians reacted variably, discussing the implications for the potential 2027 leadership

Controversy brews over the politicisation of the arrest and El-Rufai's pending legal issues

Atiku Abubakar, the former vice president of Nigeria, has paid a courtesy visit to the immediate past governor of Kaduna state, Nasir El-Rufai, following the failed attempt to arrest the chieftain of the ruling African Democratic Congress (ADC) by security operatives on his arrival in Nigeria on Thursday, February 12.

The former vice president announced the development in a social media post on Thursday, alleging that the failed attempt by the security operatives to arrest the former governor.

Atiku Abubakar visits Nasir El-Rufai Photo Credit: @atiku

Source: Twitter

Atiku wrote:

"Last night, I paid a solidarity visit to the former Governor of Kaduna State and stalwart of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Mallam Nasir El-Rufai, following the failed attempt by the partisan ICPC to arrest him at the airport upon his arrival in the country."

Mixed reactions as Atiku visits El-Rufai

However, Nigerians have reacted differently to the position of the former president. Below are some of their comments:

Hon. Nuhu Sada said either of them could be a Nigerian leader in 2027:

"A moment that could shape 2027. One of these two men will lead Nigeria in 2027. Today’s historic photo of Atiku Abubakar and Nasir El-Rufai marks a defining moment where ambition, experience, and the future of Nigeria converge."

Idris Kadiri faulted the former governor for not disclosing the fact:

"This visit is not necessary, Sir. El-Rufai is aware that the EFCC has invited him regarding a pending matter, yet he continues to generate public outrage without disclosing this fact. This creates the impression that the security agency is attempting to arrest him without cause."

Nasir El-Rufai hosts former vice President Atiku Abubakar Photo Credit: @elrufai

Source: Twitter

Masterpiece wrote:

"You call that partisan ICPC because he's your party member, Mr Atiku. Y'all Opposition knows how to twist narratives here in this country and bring political party sentiments into everything happening in the country. Mallam Elrufai knows he has a pending case with the EFCC, and he chooses to ignore and continue raising public outrage to seek public sympathy and raise emotions of Nigerians against our security service agencies."

Akogun explained why the El-Rufai case should not be politicised:

"Why is every arrest attempt labelled partisan? If there are questions to be answered, shouldn't the law take its course regardless of political stalwart status? Let the system work—if he's innocent, the court will say so."

M.O.E. said the ADC leader was playing a script:

"Nobody tried to arrest Mallam El-Rufai. I watched the videos, and there was no single security operative in any of the videos. I believe he stage-managed the whole thing to seek sympathy."

You can read more reactions on Atiku's post on X here:

El-Rufai speaks on Buhari's biography

Legit.ng earlier reported that former Kaduna state governor, Nasir El-Rufai, has criticised the book ’From Soldier to Statesman: The Legacy of Muhammadu Buhari’, a biography of the late President Buhari.

El-Rufai, in a statement, criticised the loyalty of those who attended the book launch as well as the venue, which was the presidential villa.

The former governor then called on Nigerians to allow the former president, considering the fact that he was no longer alive, to respond to claims and allegations.

Source: Legit.ng