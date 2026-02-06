Governor Abba Kabir and Rabiu Kwankwaso visited the Kano market to support traders affected by a fire disaster

Kwankwaso's popularity remains strong in Kano politics, signalling his continuing political influence in the state

Reactions from supporters highlight Kwankwaso's potential impact on upcoming elections and his enduring leadership legacy

Governor Abba Kabir of Kano and his estranged political godfather, Rabiu Kwankwaso, tested their popularity at the Singer Market in Kano on Thursday, February 5. They both made separate visits to the market and sympathised with the traders following a devastating fire incident.

Kwankwaso, the national leader of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), first arrived at the market and received a cheering welcome from a crowd of supporters.

Rabiu Kwanlwasso, Abba Kabir Yusuf of Kano in fresh popularity test in Kano

Gov Yusuf visits the Singer market

Governor Yusuf then visited the market hours after Kwankwaso left the scene, and the crowd similarly welcomed him. The governor immediately offered government intervention and promised financial support to the traders who were affected by the fire incident.

Premium Times reported that Kwankwaso's appearance and reception at the market were a reminder that the political godfather's influence in the state was still well recognised. The show of popularity between the governor and Kwankwaso came amid the tension in the state after Yusuf dumped the NNPP for the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Reactions as Kwankwaso visits the Singer Market

In an X post, Kwankwaso shared a video after his visit, where he was seen waving to the cheering crowd after alighting from his Toyota Land Cruiser. The video of the former governor has started generating comments from supporters. Below are some of their reactions:

Kanoblogs extolled the popularity of Kwankwaso:

"The Hausa man says: when someone truly has the support of his people, he can do whatever he deems right in his state. Everyone knows that Kano is Kwankwaso’s state, because nobody can win an election there unless Kwankwaso endorses the candidate or tells the people of Kano to vote for him."

Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf and Rabiu Kwankwaso commiserate with traders at Singer Market

Northerner0 said Kwankwaso can stop Yusuf's second term:

"Unpopular opinion; He will still give APC tough time in the upcoming election. There’s no doubt about that. That man isn’t just a politician, he’s a movement. He can do a lot of damage for APC and Abba. Once he chose the right candidate, he’s winning Kano with ease."

Mamarh praised Kwankwaso:

"This man is really loved by his people; this is pure love and not a paid crowd. There must be something spectacular this man did while in office that earned him such followership and genuine love from the masses. The RMK style of leadership while in office should be studied by others."

Mohammed alleged that Kwankwaso was doing a campaign for his next candidate in 2027:

"@KwankwasoRM is physically doing the campaign for the next whoever he will install as his govnshp candidate and then he will betray him also again when he wins. What a Man! What a passion!! What an energy!"

See Kwankwaso's video on X here:

Why APC halted discussion with Kwankwaso

Legit.ng earlier reported that Kano Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf's defection from the NNPP to the APC amid political tensions has revealed Rabiu Kwankwaso's negotiation default.

Sources privy to the development disclosed that negotiations between the APC and Kwankwaso faltered over unrealistic demands by the NNPP leader.

However, Governor Yusuf's defection was criticised and described as a betrayal, as political actors make permutations ahead of the 2027 general elections.

