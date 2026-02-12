Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers has sacked all the commissioners, special advisers and other political appointees as he dissolved the state executive council.

This was announced in a statement issued by Onwuka Nzeshi, the chief press secretary (CPS) to the governor, on Thursday, February 12.

According to the statement, the governor directed that all the commissioners and special advisers hand over to the most senior officers or permanent secretaries in their respective ministries.

This came after the reconciliation meeting between the governor and his predecessor, Nyesom Wike, who is the current Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT). Fubara and Wike have been at loggerheads just months after the former resumed office over the control of the political structure in the state.

The State House of Assembly, whose majority of the lawmakers are behind the minister, has moved to impeach the governor, but the move was thwarted by President Bola Tinubu, who, in 2025, declared a state of emergency.

However, the new move by the governor has started generating reactions from Nigerians. Below are some of their comments:

Hon Nuhu Sada commented on the crisis in the state:

"Change at the top is part of governance. True leadership ensures continuity and stability beyond any officeholders."

The Truth said the governor never had any commissioner:

"He never had any commissioner or appointee, as none was cleared by the House of Assembly. You can't have a commissioner without the approval of the Assembly, nor can you appoint SAs, SSAs, etc., without them. Fubara is an unruly person who should not be trusted. They should just endure him till the end of his tenure, and if he later behaves well, they should compensate him with a House of Reps seat from his constituency in 2027."

Nwabueze C. Okonkwo said Fubara is now in charge of the state:

"Siminalayi Fubara is now in charge of Rivers State. Nyeson Wike has been defeated, no more godfather in Rivers State; the leader of the APC in Rivers State is the governor of the state. Wike has been sent to political exile or oblivion, and greed and selfishness have destroyed him. After the tour that Wike went to in River state, he is still on the losing side. Sim Fubara will announce his reelection soon, and that will break, shatter and scatter Nyesone Wike and his camp."

Masterpiece raised a question about the state's politics

"What's happening again in Rivers State, this one Fubara is dissolving almost all this executive council in his state, including his own exco-officials. Fubara is doing another magic, and we're yet to know what the problem is this time around."

