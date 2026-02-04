Muhammed Basil has urged ex-Vice President Atiku Abubakar to transition from politics to a role as an elder statesman

Abba Abubakar, Atiku’s son, defected to the ruling APC, boosting support for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu ahead of the 2027 elections

Basil asserted that PDP's dominance in Adamawa State, despite family political dynamics

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering politics, elections, public affairs, and governance in Nigeria and Africa.

Yola, Adamawa State - Muhammed Basil, a member of the House of Representatives from Adamawa State, has urged former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar to withdraw from partisan politics and assume the role of an elder statesman.

Basil, who represents Jada/Ganye/Toungo/Mayo-Belwa federal constituency on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), made the call as Nigerians look forward to the 2027 elections.

Atiku Abubakar faces fresh calls to quit politics as political tensions build ahead of the 2027 general elections. Photo credit: @atiku

Source: Twitter

Adamawa rep urges Atiku quit

Speaking with The Punch in an interview, the legislator stated that it was time for Nigeria's presidential hopeful, Atiku, to step aside and allow younger politicians to take the lead.

Basil said:

“Whatever one does in life, there comes a time to step aside and give way to younger people, especially when age is no longer on your side."

Muhammed Basil suggests that Atiku Abubakar should serve as a national adviser, not an active politician. Photo credit: @atiku

Source: Twitter

He described the African Democratic Congress (ADC) chieftain as a powerful and respected politician, adding that his experience would be better utilised as a national adviser rather than an active partisan figure.

The federal lawmaker said:

“When you look back and discover that many of those you once played politics with have left the scene, it is more honourable to take a bow and become a political compass for younger politicians. Atiku’s seat as an elder statesman is waiting for him at the national level."

Basil urges Atiku to exit politics

Furthermore, Basil noted that Atiku had made significant contributions to Nigeria’s development, stressing that exiting active politics at the peak of public acclaim would preserve his legacy.

He said:

“There is diminishing return in everything. Age moves faster, and when people around you begin to move to other camps, these are signs that you have reached a boiling point in life."

Atiku ran unsuccessfully for president of Nigeria six times: in 1993, 2007, 2011, 2015, 2019, and 2023. He ran in the Social Democratic Party (SDP) presidential primaries in 1993, but lost to Moshood Abiola and Baba Gana Kingibe.

Atiku said he would bring peace and unity to the country and improve its economic fortunes if elected president in 2027.

Legit.ng reports that economic hardship and widespread insecurity, driven by long-running insurgency and secessionist violence, are among the top concerns for voters ahead of the 2027 elections.

Read more on Atiku Abubakar:

Atiku slams President Tinubu

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Atiku said the future of Nigerians has been "effectively mortgaged" to President Tinubu, his family, and associates.

The opposition leader compared Tinubu's alleged integration of his business interests into Lagos's public enterprises to his purported efforts at the federal level.

Source: Legit.ng