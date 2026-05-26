Newcastle United have taken a bold decision on Denmark-born forward William Osula ahead of the summer transfer window

The 22-year-old joined the Magpies from Sheffield United in the 2024/25 season under manager Eddie Howe

Osula scored a 90-minute goal against Manchester United, which earned him the Premier League goal of the season

Nigerian sports journalist, Olalekan Kilajolu, believes that the youngster can break into the Super Eagles team in the future

Newcastle United have decided on the fate of Super Eagles target, William Osula, ahead of the 2026/27 Premier League season.

Osula has attracted interest from several English clubs, with Aston Villa among the sides reportedly monitoring his situation.

Spanish coach Unai Emery looks to reinforce his attacking options ahead of the next season's European football competition.

William Osula will play for Newcastle United next season in the Premier League. Photo by: Ian MacNicol.

Source: Getty Images

Newcastle United rule out William Osula's departure

Newcastle United has ruled out the possibility of William Osula leaving the club at the end of this summer.

According to CaughtOffside, Osula is part of the long-term project of the Magpies ahead of a major rebuild for next season.

The Super Eagles target was close to leaving Newcastle United last summer after the arrivals of German striker Nick Woltemade in a club-record £69 million deal and Yoane Wissa from Brentford for £55 million.

Osula's potential move away from the club failed to materialise following Newcastle’s new signings failing to impress, as it opened the door for him to force his way back into the team and establish himself during the final months of the season.

Osula's impact on Newcastle United

William Osula enjoyed a breakthrough campaign with the Magpies, in which he emerged as the club’s first-choice centre-forward under manager Eddie Howe.

The 22-year-old joined Newcastle United in 2024 from Sheffield United and initially struggled for playing minutes due to the intense competition for places in the squad.

Following the departure of Alexander Isak in a British-record £125 million move to Liverpool last summer, an opening in attack was created.

The Denmark-born forward made his second Premier League start of the season in April, but a run of five goals from that period until the end of the season saw him finish the campaign with nine goals across all competitions.

Super Eagles target, William Osula, will not leave Newcastle United during the summer transfer. Photo by: Alex Dodd - CameraSport.

Source: Getty Images

Despite his impressive goalscoring form, it proved to be a difficult season overall for Newcastle, who finished 12th in the league table and also suffered disappointing exits from cup competitions, per Sofascore.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with Legit.ng, Olalekan Kilajolu said William Osula has a strong chance of breaking into the Super Eagles squad if he maintains his current level of performance.

Kilajolu added that the Newcastle United forward could also play a key role for Nigeria at the 2030 FIFA World Cup. He said:

"I am happy with the performance of Osula, and I believe that he is going to have more playing time.

"Some of our players will not be active in the next four years due to age, as they are in their prime."

Chelle sends message to NPFL stars

Legit.ng previously reported that Eric Chelle sent a message to the NPFL players in the Super Eagles’ squad for the 2026 Unity Cup against Zimbabwe.

Chelle invited eight players from the Nigeria Premier Football League as part of his plans to give Super Eagles' opportunity to hone-based players.

Source: Legit.ng