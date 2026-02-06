Aisha Buhari and family visit Atiku Abubakar in Saudi Arabia for lesser hajj

Atiku shares the visit news on his X handle, enhancing public engagement

The meeting follows the death of former President Muhammadu Buhari in 2025

Saudi Arabia - Aisha, the wife of former President Muhammadu Buhari, her daughter Hanan, and other family members visited former vice president Atiku Abubakar in Saudi Arabia.

Atiku said just like himself, Aisha and her family are in the Kingdom on a lesser hajj.

Atiku hosts Aisha Buhari, daughter, others in Saudi Arabia. Photo credit:@atiku

The visit is coming months after the death of Muhammadu Buhari in a London hospital in 2025.

The leader of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) coalition announced Aisha’s visit via his X handle @atiku on Friday, February 6, 2026.

“I was honoured to host Hajiya Aisha Buhari, wife of former President Muhammadu Buhari, her daughter Hanan, and other family members during their visit to me in Saudi Arabia. Like me, the former First Lady and her family are in the Kingdom on a lesser hajj.”

Nigerians react as Aisha Buhari visits Atiku

@idris_senator

While the pilgrimage is a personal spiritual matter, it’s hard not to notice the display of political and social prestige even abroad. Leaders and their families must remember that humility and service at home matter just as much as rituals performed overseas.

@NgoeMotale

That's how you will sit in one place with the country Be doing big man. This is extremely old leadership.

@AyeloFayowole

You go stay for saudi for 3¹/² years only to come back to Nigeria during Election time and some gullible pple, will still through support give you. U dat don't rate Nigeria want to be her President. God forbid.

@revolut65861612

Una no do anything about electoral reforms oo where are the opposition in Nigeria.

@AigbeOghweri

You are a very unserious person Come back on ground and come to campaign.

@Ratelsempire

You’re busy feeling honored and hosting people while Tinubu is busy buying every possible means he needs to rig the coming election. DEY PLAY ATIKU!!!

@MEzeibe

Time for election you will come back from Dubai to contest election, that's how you want to rule Nigeria and Nigerians. Oga remain there and never came back to this country again let's manage the Fulani Terrorist and Bandits you people created in Nigeria.

@chiboy_chikere

This man you are not qualified to be the president of Nigeria,the best thing you can do for us is to give the ticket to Obi.

Source: Legit.ng