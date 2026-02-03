Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar met privately with Zamfara West Senator Abdulaziz Yari in Abuja

The meeting was held behind closed doors with no official explanation offered afterwards

The development fuelled speculation amid ongoing political realignments ahead of 2027

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has held a closed-door meeting with a former governor of Zamfara State and the senator representing Zamfara West, Abdulaziz Yari, in Abuja.

The meeting reportedly took place at Atiku’s residence in the Federal Capital Territory and was conducted privately, with neither Atiku nor Yari addressing journalists afterwards.

No official statement issued

According to Daily Trust, no official statement was issued on the purpose of the meeting as of the time of filing this report.

One source, who spoke on condition of anonymity because he was not authorised to comment publicly, said political actors were already positioning ahead of the next election cycle.

“This is a political era, and there are alignments and realignments going on across the country,” the source said. “While no one has categorically said this meeting was political, you cannot rule out anything at this point.”

The development has, however, triggered political speculation, coming amid renewed discussions around alignments and realignments ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Atiku, who was the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2023 election, recently aligned with the African Democratic Congress (ADC) as part of a broader opposition coalition.

He has consistently indicated his intention to remain active in national politics and to contest the next presidential election.

Yari is an APC senator

Yari is a serving senator on the platform of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

The former Zamfara governor contested the presidency of the Senate at the inauguration of the 10th National Assembly but lost to the incumbent Senate President, Godswill Akpabio.

Although the agenda of the meeting could not be independently verified, sources within the ADC said political engagements had intensified in recent weeks, making such high-level interactions unsurprising.

