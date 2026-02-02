Atiku Abubakar, the former vice president, has been urged to support Peter Obi as ADC's presidential candidate for the 2027 elections

Obidient Movement leader, Tanko Yakasai, emphasises Obi's significance amid debates over ADC's future direction

Divided Obidient supporters insist it's Peter Obi or nothing for the upcoming elections, while reacting to the comment of the Obidient leader

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has been urged to "anoint" Peter Obi, the 2023 presidential candidate of the Labour Party, to become the flagbearer of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) in the 2027 general elections.

The call was made by the National Coordinator of the Obidient Movement, Yunusa Tanko Yakasai, while speaking on the ongoing debate over the 2027 presidential ticket of the ADC and other possible roles of key opposition figures in the next cycle of elections.

Tanko Yakasai asks Atiku Abubakar to anoint Peter Obi as ADC candidate in 2027 Photo Credit: @PeterObi, @atiku

Source: Twitter

Vanguard reported that while responding to the question on what would happen should the former vice president prevent Obi from becoming the ADC presidential candidate, Yakasai dismissed the possibility and described Atiku as a leader and father.

Dele Momodu speaks on Atiku vs Obi

Reacting to the interview on social media, Dele Momodu, another ADC chieftain, while reacting to the interview, shared a clip and commended Yakasai for his position on Atiku. He commended the Obidient Coordinator for affirming that the Peter Obi group would remain in the ADC if he did not get the presidential ticket.

However, some Obidient members have started reacting to Momodu's position and insisted that it is Peter Obi or no one else. Below are some of their comments:

Olamilekan wrote:

"Tanko won't decide if Obidients will vote for Atiku and let it be on record if Atiku win in a fraudulent manner, then Obidients return to our base. Again, for the uptempt time, it is OBI as presidential candidate or nothing. 2027 is different from 2019. He won't and MUST not vice Atiku. It won't work this time around."

Atiku Abubakar told to support Peter Obi's presidential ambition Photo Credit: @PeterObi, @atiku

Source: Facebook

Okafor Chidozie said even Peter Obi can't tell his supporters who to vote for:

"All these while, I never knew Tanko was your running mate. It will interest you to know that Mr Tanko speaks for himself, not even Obi could command Obidients on whom to vote for. Obidients are not zombies, we follow Obi because we would lead through him."

Atomic said Obidient's votes can't be transferred:

"Tanko is speaking for himself and not for all Obidient. The ADC must understand that Obidient votes are not transferable. We know Atiku is in control of ADC structure, and if ADC fails to give Obi the ticket, then it's automatic second term for BAT, and we all will bear the shege."

Beresi said Obidient owned Peter Obi:

"You soon realise that the Obidient movement owns Mr Obi, not the other way round lol"

You can read more comments here:

Dele Momodu joins ADC

Legit.ng earlier reported that Dele Momodu, a veteran journalist and former presidential aspirant in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), formally defected to the African Democratic Congress (ADC).

Momodu explained that his return to partisan politics was driven by his desire to promote the collective interests of Nigerians and to save the country from drifting into a one-party state. He reiterated that it was never about personal ambition.

Source: Legit.ng